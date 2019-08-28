The St. Peter Saints girls tennis team picked up a couple road wins to help get its season on a good track early on.
After coming out of a 5-2 loss against Le Sueur, Coach Aaron Rothenberger told his team to come out and play its best tennis. Last Friday against Belle Plaine, they heeded that advice.
“It was a great 5-2 win. Belle Plaine always plays us pretty tough, and they battle with us every year. It seems it comes down to a couple matches that is the decider. Fortunately, for us, we were on the other end,” Rothenberger stated.
Rothenberger explained that he “was very pleased with our singles and our doubles. We played some really solid tennis today. I think we played our best tennis for the week, and it was a long grueling week with the Pine City Tournament Monday and then Le Sueur Thursday, tough opponents, and today we played well.”
Singles got in two wins and doubles won all three matches.
In No. 1 singles, Rothenberger noted: “Obviously Amelia (Hildebrandt) played really well there. Her opponent, Katie Piampiano, attacked Amelia a lot at the net, and Amelia had some really good passing shots and made her reach for some low volleys, which is a challenge for her opponent. She was steady like she always is, very consistent with her serving and strokes.”
The other singles win for the Saints came from No. 4 seventh grader Annika Southworth. Rothenberger felt “She played a really good battle at 4. Could have gone either way and there were a lot of deuce games. She came up at the end winning 7-5, 6-4.”
While Emily Salfer and Macy Weller did not win their respective matches, Rothenberger believed “Emily showed flashes of good net play against her opponent. Macy played her best tennis this week, even though she came up short.”
Rothenberger thought No. 3 doubles Raina Roemhildt and Molly Voeltz played well today due to some effective cross-court volleys. Moreover, he felt that No. 2 doubles Milena Lund and Ella Boomgaarden were very consistent and solid. This was their second pairing together: they were last paired together against Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Lund explained, “We were positive with each other, so even when we got shots out, didn’t communicate as well with one another, we always felt, ‘We got it next time. We can do it.’ My strength is cross-court shots. She (Boomgaarden) likes to play up at the net more than I do. In second set, we moved our feet a bit more because we had some issues with that in the first set.”
Rothenberger said, “First doubles with Josie Wiebusch and Lizzy Orth had a slow start, and we talked about a couple of things they could try to use as part of a strategy. They executed quite well. Came up a little short in first set in tie-breaker, but they came after their opponents in the next sets, winning 6-1, 6-2. That was the clincher for us.”
With regards to the JV wins, Rothenberger said, “Our JV has been very consistent so far. That is credit to the coaching staff: Coach Messerli, Coach Mathiowetz. Those two have done a really good job with those players and getting them prepared. This is probably the most advanced JV we’ve had in the past couple of years. They’re making us look good.”
JV singles player Jayna Matejcek won against Belle Plaine, as did JV doubles partners Matejcek and Allie Pettis. Saints JV doubles won four more matches, losing only two total matches against Belle Plaine.
Redwood Valley
The Saints girls tennis team wrapped up their third team match in five days with an impressive 7-0 road win over Redwood Valley.
Coach Rothenberger said the wind was the biggest challenge the players faced.
“The girls handled the wind very well," he said. "There were consistent with their groundstrokes and serves and didn’t allow the wind to frustrate them mentally.”
No. 1 singles player Amelia Hildebrandt mentioned how the wind impacted her match against Isabel Hillestad. “My serves were really strong in the first set, easier getting them over with the wind, but I also had to hit softer on one side of the court and harder on the other side of the court. She (Hillestad) knew how to play against the wind very well, and knew how to play any weaknesses I had because of the wind.”
Hildebrandt still managed a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The team also got to welcome study abroad student Oyku Celik. Celik, who is from Turkey, arrived in St. Peter last Thursday and will attend high school the entire academic year. Celik played tennis for several years in Turkey, and is excited to be a part of the Saints girls tennis team. She had one practice with the team Monday and today had the opportunity to play an exhibition match with the JV team.
The JV team demonstrated another strong showing: Celik played singles and won her first match with the Saints; Jayna Matejcek and Allie Petis won their doubles match; and JV Saints won four more doubles matches and lost just three total doubles matches.
As the Saints girls tennis team moves into September, Rothenberger explained that “keeping expectations low and players on varsity and JV focused on getting better at their game will greatly benefit our team in the long run. I believe our JV and varsity are having fun together and that is really important to me as a coach.”
The Saints host Mankato East 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and travel to Waseca 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.