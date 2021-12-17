The St. Peter gymnastics team return to action Thursday night when the team made the trip to Waseca to take on the Bluejays in a head-to-head meet. The Saints were able to claim the top mark in all four events as they defeated Waseca 132.7 to 121.6.
Anna Klatt earned first-place finishes in the vault, beam and floor with scores of 8.45, 8.95 and 9.0 respectively while finishing the night with a total of 33.525 points.
Trista Landsom picked up the fourth and final first place mark in the high bar with a score of 8.375, finishing with the second-best score for the Saints with 33.30 points.
Laura Klatt finished the night as the third highest overall scorer with 32.925 points to round out a top three consisting entirely of St. Peter gymnasts.
Addison Landsom finished fifth overall in the meet with 32.375 points and her best score of the night was an 8.4 in the beam.
To finalize the varsity performances, Makayla Moline finished seventh overall with 31.150 points with her top mark of the evening coming on the vault where she sored 8.1 points.
The Saints return to action Tuesday, Dec. 21 when they host Blue Earth Area in the Lund Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.