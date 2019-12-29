Led by the 1-2 punch of Morgan Kelly and Sarah Conlon, St. Peter bounced back with a 56-49 victory over Prior Lake Saturday in the second and final round of the St. Olaf Holiday girls basketball tournament at Skoglund Center in Northfield.
The Saints had lost to Mankato West 61-45 in the first round Friday.
Kelly led St. Peter with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds, plus three blocked shots and one steal. Kelly made 7 of 14 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Conlon finished with 19 points, nine rebounds two assists and five steals. She hit 4 of 8 field goals and 10 of 14 free throws.
The game also marked the 200th win of St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth's 10-year career.
The Saints improved their shooting touch with 16 of 40 (40 percent) from the field and 22 of 35 (63 percent) from the free-throw line, while the Lakers also made 17 of 63 field goals (27 percent) and 11 of 17 free throws (65 percent).
The Saints also out rebounded the Lakers 48-30.
Prior Lake had 25 fouls to St. Peter's 11.
The Saints (7-3) have a week off before their next game 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at St. James.
Prior Lake 22 27 — 49
St. Peter 29 27 — 56
St. Peter 56 (Morgan Kelly 20, Sarah Conlon 19, Josie Wiebusch 9, Lilly Ruffin 2, Abby Haggenmiller 2, Rhyan Holmgren 2, Maddie More 2)
Rebounds 48 (Kelly 16, Conlon 9, Holmgren 6, Ruffin 6, Haggenmiller 3, Emma Jones 3, Wiebusch 3, More 2)
Assists 8 (Conlon 2, Haggenmiller 2, Wiebusch 2, Jones 1, More 1)
Steals 8 (Conlon 5, Kelly 1, Haggenmikler 1, Ruffin 1)
Blocks 4 (Kelly 3, Holmgren 1)
FG 16-40 (40%)
3FG 2-7 (29%, Conlon 1-2, Wiebusch 1-1)
FT 22-35 (63%)