Thursday night, the St. Peter wrestling team took to the mat when they made the trip to Waseca to take on the Bluejays. The Saints controlled the action all evening long, dropping only four of 14 weight classes, and defeated Waseca 49-13 to improve to 5-1 in duals this season.
After earning a first round forfeit, Ryan Moelter (113) quickly dispatched his opponent to earn a fall only 43 seconds into the match.
Deontre Torres (126) picked up the next victory for St. Peter when he earned a fall at 1:05 and the Saints continued to pull away with a forfeit at 132.
Waseca made some headway winning back-to-back decisions before Brogan Hanson (160) picked up a win via 3-1 decision.
St. Peter earned its third fall of the night when Cole Filand (170) downed his opponent at 1:19. Leighton Robb (195) picked up a 16-6 major decision of his opponent and the Saints picked up two more forfeits to close out the victory.
St. Peter returns to action in the Redwood River Riot, a two-day wrestling invitational hosted in Redwood Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.