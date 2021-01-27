Patience paid off for St. Peter girls basketball TEAM with an 80-75 win over host Windom on Tuesday.
Three Saints scored in double digits, led for the second straight game by Rhyan Holmgren with 26 points. She also tied for the team lead with seven rebounds and three assists.
Abby Maloney collected 20 points, plus seven rebounds.
Morgan Kelly chipped in 14 points and picked off a team-high four steals.
"This was a hard fought game by both teams," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "It was back and forth for the last 10 minutes and overtime, and fortunately we survived.
"We shot the ball well as a group when we moved it around a couple of times. When we shoot early in the offense, the shots usually miss their mark. I think we learned a good lesson about that tonight. Defensively we still have a lot of work to do to improve on that end. It will be nice to get a few practices in prior to St. James on Saturday."
St Peter (2-1) travels to St. James (2-1) at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.