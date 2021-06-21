Drivers raced hard and furiously for extra large trophies Saturday evening at Arlington Raceway.
Twenty-three cars started in the IMCA Sport Compact race, but only 13 finished as the rest became victims of cautions. Joshua Winsky of Rochester led the first lap from his front row start, but there was a first lap caution flag which restacked the cars and when the race finally got going Jaedon Erickson from Welcome led the field for 9 laps to win. On the 5th lap, Winsky got too high in turn 3, fell off the track and hit the retaining wall causing his car to roll several times. He was OK but out of the race. That gave Brett McConnell of Henderson the opportunity he was waiting for as he gained several positions on the restart and tried to catch Erickson but settled for 2nd ahead of Jr. Esqueda.
The Outlaw feature also saw a roll over on the backstretch during the first lap. The 2w of Jordan Wlasiok of Winthrop got tagged and his car did a high tail spin landing against the concrete wall. He was OK but out of the race. When the race restarted, Dakota Robinson of Arlington took the lead with Bryan Apitz of New Ulm following him to the front. Karl Hewitt Jr. of Henderson was soon in the mix and the three cars were battling side by side for several laps. With only one lap to go, the cars got a bit too close as Robinson was trying to regain his lead and he and Hewitt collided in turn 4. The yellow flag came out, Robinson was sent to the back of the pack and Hewitt resumed the lead as the green flag waved. Apitz took 2nd ahead of Henderson's Mori Oestreich who had started 12th.
The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint car feature had two different leaders with Brandon Allen of St. Peter and Brandon Buysse on the front row. Allen got a commanding lead, but a couple of yellow flags were thrown when cars spun out on lap 7 and Buysse took full advantage as he got the edge on Allen and pulled away from him. Allen then had to contend with Bill Johnson and Trevor Serbus holding them off from advancing. In the end, Buysse won , Allen took 2nd and Serbus crossed the line in 3rd.
Nate Manderfield of Lake Crystal was doing a great job of leading the IMCA Hobby feature ahead of Mason Goettl of Winsted. By lap 6 Cory Probst of Brewster who had started 10th was on his bumper and was able to get around him to take the lead. Driving with Probst was Matt Olson of Franklin who had started in the 12th spot. On the white flag lap, Olson made a extra effort to take over the race, but Probst edged him out at the line to win. Olson took 2nd and Goettl took 3rd ahead of Brad Becker.
The IMCA Modified feature was short on cars but not action on the track. Chad Porter of Madison Lake took the lead from the 2nd row and didn't look back. On the 11th lap, two yellow flags came out, first for a car spinning and 2nd when Clint Hatlestad hit an infield tire causing it to fly onto the track surface. That ended his night of racing. On the restart, Trent Loverude and Todd Stinehart were exchanging spots back and forth, with one lap to go another caution was thrown for the 2x car of Brian Shaughnessy. On the restart Porter remained the front runner, but Dan Menk of Franklin was able to get around Loverude and had his eye on Stinehart, but there wasn't enough time as the checkered flags flew for Porter, then Stinehart, Menk right next to him and Loverude took 4th.
The IMCA Sport Modified race again saw Matt Looft of Swea City, Iowa, starting in 10th place and working his way through the field to gain the lead from Jeff Carter of Mapleton after a restart when the 25r of Ben Reierson spun around. Looft held on for the win and Eric Larson was able to take 2nd from Carter on the final restart after Jeff Lloyd spun in turn 2.
As always the B&B Racing Chassis feature had plenty of side by side action. Matt Speckman led the first 8 laps with Josh Larsen of Glencoe riding his tail. By lap 7, Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine who had started 9th out of 20 cars was also in the mix. Randy Melvin had an incident in turn 1 which brought out a caution flag and on the restart Chad Schroeder took the front spot from Speckman. Following right behind Schroeder was Curt Lund of Redwood Falls. Another caution came out on lap 15, but Schroeder was able to hang onto the lead for the remaining laps to win ahead of Lund and Dan Mackenthun took 3rd while Speckman hung on for 4th.
The Auto Cross feature race had three different leaders. Jack Nelson of Arlington led the first 3 laps, but he got caught up in lapped traffic and then Dylan Dahlke was able to gain the lead head of Nick McConnell of Henderson. On lap 7, Nelson was done with the race as his car stalled and McConnell took the lead from Dahlke as the two raced around lapped traffic. McConnell took the checkers ahead of Dahlke and Dylan Braunworth of Plato took 3rd.