Hutchinson junior Alyssa Stamer scored a career-high 43 points as the host Tigers rallied to beat St. Peter 73-56 in girls basketball action on Tuesday.
Freshman Rhyan Holmgren led the Saints 19 points for the Saints. Junior Josie Wiebusch also hit double digits with 10 points, plus team highs of four assist and four steals.
Freshman Abby Maloney led St. Peter with 11 rebounds and scored nine points.
"This was a game of runs," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "We got up 10 early. Hutch made a run and tied it up. We were stuck on 25 for 10 minutes of the game, and Hutch went up by 20. We cut it back to 10, but that was all the closer we got.
"We turned the ball over way too much (26) and got out rebounded (48-36). I was proud we competed till the end. We will learn a lot from this film and look forward to trying to get better at practice."
St. Peter (1-1) hosts Big South Conference rival Waseca (0-1) at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Hutchinson 73, St. Peter 56
St. Peter 25 31 56
Hutchinson 31 42 73
St. Peter 56 (Rhyan Holmgren 19, Josie Wiebusch 10, Abby Maloney 9, Lilly Ruffin 6, Maddie Kamm 4, Morgan Kelly 2, Maddie More 2, Katie Petersen 2, Grace Remmert 2)
Rebounds 36 (Maloney 11, Ruffin 5, Holmgren 4, Haggenmiller 3, More 3, Wiebusch 2, Kelly 1, Petersen 1, unassigned team 6
Assists 11 (Wiebusch 4, Kamm 2, Maloney 2, More 1, Holmgren 1, Petersen 1)
Steals 13 (Wiebusch 4, Kamm 2, Kelly 2, More 2, Abby Haggenmiller 1, Holmgren 1, Maloney 1)
Blocks 2 (Maloney 1, Wiebusch 1)
FG 20-57 (35%)
3FG 3-16 (19%)
FT 13-17 (76%)