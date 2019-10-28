MOORHEAD – The Gustavus men’s soccer team traveled to Concordia Saturday and shut out the Cobbers 4-0. The Gusties played with a young unit today, having nine first years see action as well as 13 underclassmen. With the win the Gusties improve to 13-3 overall and 7-1 in the MIAC, while the Cobbers fall to 8-6-2 and 2-6-0 in the conference.
“I think the guys just did an awesome job with their preparation and mental focus today,” said Head Coach Tudor Flintham. ” It was a really professional day from the entire group against a dangerous team. We knew Concordia had been throwing up impressive attacking numbers this year and had one of the best goal scorers in the region. It was about our defensive unit being on point and hungry to hunt down counter attacks, which they did. The guys also generated a good amount of opportunities and we were jut happy to put some away.”
Cole Schwartz (So., Jakarta, Indonesia) started the scoring for Gustavus, scoring goals at the 18 and 20 minute marks to get the Gusties out to a 2-0 lead. Max McLaughlin (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa) assisted on the first goal, and Schwartz scored the second unassisted. The team’s then played scoreless the rest of the first half, with Gustavus outshooting Concordia 8-2 in the first 45 minutes.
In the second half, Gustavus didn’t take long to strike. Raphael Cattelin (Fy., Edina, Minn.) scored in the 54th minute for the Black and Gold with an assist to McLaughlin. The team’s played scoreless for the next 30 minutes, before the Gusties got a goal in the 85th minute from Nick Katzman (Fy., Minneapolis), assisted by Nate Rouaud (Fy., Vail, Colo.).
Wesley Sanders (Fy., Urbandale, Iowa) started in net, and played the first 80 minutes, making one save, while Latham Kleckner (Fy., Golden, Colo.) also made one save in 10 minutes of action.
The Gusties will next be in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Hamline for a 3:30 p.m. contest