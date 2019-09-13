The Gustavus women’s golf team Sept. 8 placed 11th of 17 teams at the Wartburg Fall Invite, finishing at 315-318-633 (+57). St. Catherine won the event with a 297-305-602. Alyssa Akiyama and Kristin Miyagi of Carleton and Claudia Kim of St. Thomas all shared medalist honors, each shooting two-under 142 over two rounds.
Sydney Regalado (So., Rosemount) led the Gusties after improving her second round total by five strokes, finishing at 78-73-151 for a 12th place tie. Erin Ericson (So., Onalaska, Wis.) tied for 30th with a 77-79-157, while Kristen Martens (Fy., Sartell) and Laurel Ward (Fy., Bozeman, Mt.) rounded out the team score with matching scores of 167. Hannah Hubbart (Fy., Hastings) led the Gustie individuals with an 84-81-165.
“Today’s round was a bit of a challenge with increased wind and shots not well struck ended up in a poor position,” Assistant Coach Randy Stuckey said. “As we got into the round we adjusted. It was one of those days when things were not clicking. Again today, they battled and learned a lot from different situations. It is a process to get better and they are all committed to working on the game that needs improvement. We always emphasize finishing and told them that they did just that.”
Gustavus is back in action Saturday and Sunday at the Division III Classic in Hastings.