Five different players scored as Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team topped Fairmont 5-1 on Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.
Defenseman Shawn Lehtinen and forward Charlie Weick led the attack with a goal and two assists each.
Lehtinen leads the Bulldogs in scoring this season with 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. Weick ranks second with seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points.
Brady Sowder, Brooks Reicks and Matt Fink also scored for the Bulldogs who out shot the Cardinals 42-11.
Sowder is the third-leading scoring for the Bulldogs this season with eight goals and nine assists for 17 points. It was Reicks' first goal this season, and Fink's third.
Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 10 saves for the win. Fairmont goalie Carson Musser had 37 saves.
The Bulldogs jumped to a 2-0 lead after one period on goals by Lehtinen, assisted by Weick at 9:57, and Weick, assisted by Lehtinen at 14:41.
"We came out much faster than the previous couple of games, and that was one of our main goals," Bulldogs coach She Roehrkasse said. "The boys did a nice job of sustaining pressure and creating changes. "I thought our special teams, especially our penalty kill did a very nice job all night.
Minnesota River upped its lead to 3-0 in the second period with a shorthanded goal by Sowder, assisted by Weick at 15:56.
The Bulldogs quickly upped their lead to 4-0 at 1:58 into the third period on an unassisted goal by Reicks.
After the Cardinals cut the lead to 4-1 with a goal by Eli Anderson at 7:04, Fink finished off the scoring with a power-play goal, assisted by Lehtinen at 13:06.
Fairmont fell to 3-13 overall and 1-9 in the Big South Conference.
Minnesota River improved to 8-8, 6-3.
"It is good to get our record back to .500 after starting off 0-5, and can hopefully keep that going in the right direction," Roehrkasse said. "For halfway through the year we are starting to find our identity more and more. We are still moving some guys around to find matches that work the best. Our guys have been working their tails off and getting better each week. We hope to keep that trend going so we are playing our best hockey about a month from now."
The Bulldogs host Windom (3-9-1, 3-5) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Le Sueur.