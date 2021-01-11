Coaches
Head coach: Dan Fredrickson, 19th year as head coach, 9th at Cleveland
Assistant coaches: Lon Voss, 14 years assistant coach, 7th at Cleveland; Curt Buhl, 3rd year
Key Players
Ben Holden, 12th, "Ben is a multiple time All-Conference player and team MVP," Fredrickson said. "He reached the 1,000 point total last season. Ben is a complete player especially on the offensive end. He is one of the elite scorers and rebounders in Class A. Ben has been a team leader for years and is ready for a huge senior season."
Eric Rohlfing, 12th, "Eric had a very big junior season for the Clippers earning All-Valley honors as well," Fredrickson said. "Eric can play inside and outside, and he’s extremely efficient at both. He plays with a motor and passion for the game that is rare in today’s game. Eric is a team leader, and he will enjoy a very memorable senior season."
Isaac Mueller, 12th, "Issac is a talented guard," Fredrickson said. "He is a All-Conference honorable mention player. He can shoot and make plays with ease. When he’s at his best he’s as good as any player in a very talented conference. Consistency and staying out of foul trouble will be big for Clipper success this year. Isaac is fun to watch play and with Ben and Eric he forms a trio of scorers that will cause nightly issues for opponents."
Elijah Sullivan, 12th, "Elijah is a heady player with a high basketball IQ," Fredrickson said. "He can really shoot it and he has become a very confident player. Elijah has all the skills and he plays with a lot of fight. Elijah’s shooting and toughness defensively will be a big key to Clipper success this season."
Alex McCabe, 12th, "Alex is a true leader," Fredrickson said. "He is quarterback of the football team and he’s a vocal leader on and off of the court. Alex has always been an absolute rock on defense. He’s always creating havoc on the defensive end of the floor. He hustles all day. And that’s a skill not many players possess. Alex is a good ball handler and he does a nice job reading the floor. A healthy season this year for Alex will help lead to a big season for the Clippers."
Jackson Meyer, 11th, "Jackson is a gunner," Fredrickson said. "And when he’s rolling and confident he’s a big offensive weapon for the Clippers. Jackson is a very good ball handler and he does an excellent job finding his shot. Jackson has always been a disrupter on defense and with a year of experience last season he’s ready for big things this year."
Cameron Seely, 12th, "Cameron provides toughness, rebounding and defense," Fredrickson said. "He can have a very nice role for the Clippers this year. Cam has played well on the JV for the last two years. He plays with lots of energy."
Keep Your Eye On
Lucas Walecha, 11th, "Lucas helps provide depth to the Clippers front line," Fredrickson said. "He has a nice touch and he is a very capable varsity defender. Lucas has rebounded the ball well at every level."
Kolby Gens, 11th, "Kolby is a talented player," Fredrickson said. "He’s long on defense and he has a soft touch around the basket. Kolby has gotten better and more confident every season. He will be part of a critical rotation for the Clippers this season. He has a bright future. He plays with passion."
Collin Krenik, 11th, "Collin is a nice outside shooter," Fredrickson said. "And he provides depth at a shallow position for the Clippers."
Moved on
Levi Baker and Lucas Mueller. "Both provided leadership and experience and they will both be missed," Fredrickson said.
2019-20 Recap
9-18 and 8th in the Section and 8th in the Valley Conference.
2021 Season Outlook
"My expectations are always to compete for the top of our conference. And we have the talent and experience to surely do that," Fredrickson said. "Ben and Eric provide an inside combo that is a nightmare for our opponents. Isaac Mueller is a tremendous wing player and he is a very good playmaker. We have excellent shooting from Jackson and Elijah. And toughness from Alex McCabe and Cameron Seely.
"We are an experienced and talented group. Our defense needs to be more active for us to take that next step this year. And with our players I expect that to be the case this season. We are hungry. And we are poised for a very memorable season. Our conference is strong again and our section is as well. With many headlining teams in both. In the end I expect us right there with the best of them. We are a dangerous and experienced team. Support this group of Clipper boys, They are hardworking and ready for a big season."
By The Numbers
1 — One brand new gym in Cleveland
2020 — Thankful that 2020 is gone
2021 — The year of the Clippers