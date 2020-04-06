Most southern Minnesota golf courses typically open in early to mid-April. Some even open in March.
But that’s changed this year with the governor’s closing of non-essential businesses, including the more than 480 golf courses in Minnesota from March 17 through May 1. While course runners are anxious to get started on the new season, they’re mindful of the state’s guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Minnesota golf clubs were listed among restaurants, bars and many other businesses called “other places of public accommodation” that were ordered to close until May. A Minnesota stay-at-home order is due to end April 10, but those businesses would still be closed until May, unless the governor makes an exception, which he and his team are reportedly considering for golf courses. By the time of the publishing of this article, a final decision had not been made.
“That’s what you need to prevent the spread of the disease,” said Josh Weaver, the new general manager/golf professional of Le Sueur Country Club.
Weaver thought Le Sueur could open the first or second week of April under normal circumstances.
“It’s kind of a weird time right now,” he said.
Shoreland Country Club General Manager and Pro Jason Harrell said his course typically opens in the middle of April. A few golf courses opened as temperatures rose early this year with restrictions on social interaction. But because of returning cold and snowy weather and wet and frosty course conditions, Shoreland, Le Sueur and most other courses in southern Minnesota wouldn’t be open to golf yet anyway.
“We can only sit and wait until he (the governor) allows it back in place,” Harrell said Wednesday.
Action plans
Since the closings, there has been discussion about reopening golf courses under certain rules of safety. Weaver said Le Sueur is working on “an action plan how to keep our members and guests safe but also staff as well.”
“We’ve got to disinfect things,” Weaver said. “It’s a gray area whether we would allow golf, keeping one or two people in the pro shop at one time and everybody who golfs is either walking or in their own cart, that way they’re separated out there.”
They’re also experimenting with creative ways of not touching the flags on greens. Le Sueur is considering wrapping pool noddles around flags.
Weaver said they may “cut sections of the noodle hoses and stick flags through them, so that way, it fills the cup and people aren’t kneeling down to the cup. That way, the ball can’t get in there and people won’t be touching the flag stick and the cup. We wouldn’t have the ball washers or rakes out, and we’d tell people not to touch the flag stick. It bounces off the noodle.”
But none of these measures will be implemented until golfing is allowed. Financially, golf courses could be hit hard, but safety is the priority
“We need to have our members back to make some money,” Weaver said. “But at the same time, I’d rather rip the Band-aid off and do it correctly. If not, it’s just going to prolong the disease into the summer. I’d rather have them not out there playing golf, versus prolonging this.”
The courses could be earning income from high school teams playing and hitting range balls on the driving range, which could be open. In addition, courses are losing out on merchandise sales, such as hats, shirts and golf balls. And they could normally have the clubhouse open, selling food and beverage.
“That puts everything on hold here,” Weaver said. “I can’t receive inventory or get the golf shop organized because I’m not supposed to be here. It’s a very scary time. I’d rather us do the right thing, stay home and get it done with. Hopefully when warmer weather comes, that gets things going.”
It’s going to be a tough one for all businesses to make up for losses, according to Weaver.
Harrell also could have been selling golf equipment. He is concerned that he may not get a chance to sell his stock.
He said, “It’s a little nerve racking. We’re no different than any other business with the reduction in income. Everything hinges on getting everything going.”
It has nearly shut down Shoreland, with the exception of take out food from Lakeside, the course’s new restaurant. Only Harrell and chef Jason Kuehl are working. Harrell is taking orders, and Kuehl is cooking. Up to five people at a time can pick up an order inside, or if they request, food can be delivered to the cars. Harrell said they haven gotten a good response from people getting to-go food.
Debate
Harrell didn’t think it was fair that the governor’s closing order lumped golf courses in with businesses like bars, restaurants and bowling alleys. Most parks, made up of outdoor activities, have been allowed to stay open during the pandemic. Golf, being an outdoor activity itself, also creates an opportunity for people to separate more while being active.
“The moment that order was put out, the Minnesota Section of the Professional Golf Association and the Minnesota Golf Association were already trying to get clarification to why the outdoor activity would be included the same as a bowling alley,” Harrell wrote on the Shoreland Facebook course update noon March 27. “We are still fighting that fight every day, and every day we hope to hear some sort of lift on the golf course portion of the order.
He added, “All we are asking of the governor’s office is some rules for us to abide by, such as walking only, limited group size, etc. I have been in contact with other courses in the Midwest and have read countless articles on ways to make social distancing work on the course.”
An online petition, requesting Walz to allow courses to open during a time of social distancing, has nearly 40,000 signatures. The governor is considering options, and courses could open with special rules, such as no golf carts or limiting use to one person per cart. Harrell said the tee times could be spread out more to deter groups.
“We’re hearing good things that they will allow courses to open,” Harrell said. “We’re hopeful it changes.
On March 27, Walz talked about how he is open to the idea.
“What I will assure people is we are still discussing this,” Walz said. “If there is a potential for people to pay online, to get out there and be able to do this, we need to explore this, so it is not a frivolous question.”
Walz added he’s going to consult with his health experts on whether or not this is a good idea to open golf courses.
Safety still is foremost in Harrell’s mind. “We’re taking it very seriously. We’re not taking it lightly.”
If the governor allows courses to open, Harrrell said he would go above and beyond the rules for sanitizing the course and not have ball washers, rakes and benches, and his team would install modified hole markers on greens that golfers wouldn’t have to touch. Instead of the ball going into a hole, it would just have to touch a hole marker.
But he admitted that “Golfers are creatures of habit. They touch the flag.”
Itching to go
With the closing, Shoreland has 30 seasonal employees who are without a job and may need to apply for unemployment for an income, unless the course reopens. The grounds crew and pro shop staff are considered non-essential positions, according to the governor’s order.
Eleven other states are are permitting golf with social distancing guidelines, although the situation is ever-changing, according to the Minnesota Golf Association.
As usual, golfers are itching to hit the links.
On the Shoreland Facebook page, Brittany Derner wrote: “Can’t wait to get on the course. Walking may be good for all of us coming out of quarantine!”
Curtis Kliewer said, “Can’t wait till you guys open, I’ll take the first tee time!!!!”
It’s a similar story at Le Sueur Country Club.
“With me being new, I’ve heard great feedback from the members and board that people are excited,” Weaver said. “I have an itch, too. I want to get out and play.”
Nothing is cancelled at the local courses, but everything is on hold.
“We’ll be ready to go as soon as it’s safe,” Harrell said.