In the first game of the season, it took a couple of innings for the St. Peter softball hitters to get their swings down.
But when they did, they erupted for 15 hits in winning 14-4 in six innings over Fairmont on a cool and breezy 55-degree Thursday evening at Jefferson Fields.
In her first varsity start, St. Peter junior starting pitcher Ryenna Pettis earned the victory, going five innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits, two walks and five strikeouts.
Kali Erickson pitched a scoreless, hitless sixth inning, striking out one and walking one for the Saints.
Shortstop Grace Remmert and left fielder Dani Johnson led the Saints' hitting attack, both going 3 for 4. Remmert had three RBIs and scored three runs. Johnson drove in two and scored two.
Ryenne Pettis and designated hitter Sofia Doherty both went 2 for 3. Pettis had an RBI, and Doherty doubled and scored twice.
Five others had a hit each. Right fielder Laura Niemeyer, first baseman Lilly Ruffin and catcher Alyssa Hrdlicka all batted 1 for 3. Ruffin hit an inside-the-park home run, and Niemeyer also drove in a run. Center fielder McKenna VanZee finished 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Third baseman Hannah Brenke also batted 1 for 4 with an RBI.
St. Peter took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when VanZee led off with a walk, went to second on a passed ball, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Fairmont took a 3-1 lead in the third inning on a walk, double and a two-run home run over the left-field fence.
The Saints erupted for six runs on six hits and an error in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-3 lead.
St. Peter tied it 3-3 on back-to-back-to-back singles by Doherty, VanZee and Remmert who drove in Doherty and VanZee.
Ryenne Pettis reached on an error that scored Remmert to give the Saints a 4-3 lead.
Pinch runner Allie Pettis stole second and scored on a bunt single by Johnson to up the Saints' lead to 5-3.
Niemeyer reached first on an error and stole second. Ruffin walked, and Johnson and Niemeyer scored on wild pitches to make it 7-3 St. Peter.
The Saints upped their lead to 11-3 with four runs in the fourth inning. Remmert led off with a single, she went to second and third on wild pitches and scored on an RBI single by Brenke for an 8-3 lead.
Johnson then beat out an infield hit that drove in Brenke for a 9-3 lead.
Niemeyer hit a sacrifice fly to right that advanced Johnson to third, and she scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-3.
Ruffin then hit an inside the park home run to the opposite field to the left field corner for an 11-3 lead.
The Saints upped their lead to 12-4 with a run in the fifth. Remmert led off with a walk, Ryenne Pettis singled, and Johnson singled to drive in Remmert.
The Saints scored two more runs in the sixth inning to end the game on the 10-run rule 14-4. Hrdlicka singled, Doherty doubled to drive in Hrdlicka, and Doherty scored on a single by Remmert.