Saturday afternoon the St. Peter swim and dive team traveled to Mankato to take part in the six-team Cougar Relays hosted by Mankato East. The Saints continued to build off a strong start to the season, finishing second with 104 points, trailing only the Mankato West Scarlets who finished with 128 points.
St. Peter had two wins in events with the 50-100-100 butterfuly team of Jaiden Landsom, Anna Boomgaarden, and Salena Smit leading the pack with a time of 2:47.23.
The other winning event for the Saints was the 50-100-200-500 yard freestyle relay, where the team of Ellie Johnson, Eve Zimmerman, Hannah Denzer and Olivia Denzer who finished with a time of 9:16.66.
In the 1 meter dive, Laura Klatt topped St. Peter with 170.35 to finish fourth while Anna Klatt earned ninth place with 137.50 points.
The 200 medley relay saw the team of Jaiden Landsom, Maya Pettis, Anna Boomgaarden and Trista Landsom finished third with a time of 2:08.64.
In the 3x200 freestyle relay, E. Johnson, O. Denzer and H. Denzer took a second-place finish with a time of 6:32.07, less than a full second behind Mankato Wests' time of 6:31.15.
Paige Wachal, Boomgaarden, and Maya Pettis finished third in the 3x100 IM relay race with a time of 3:42.76.
In the 200 freestyle relay race, the team of A. Landsom, T. Landsom, Morgan Petersen and E. Zimmerman finished fourth with a time of 1:54.18.
St. Peter's 3x100 backstroke relay team of T. Landsom, Smit and J. Landsom took a second-place finish with a time of 3:31.12.
That event was followed by the 3x100 breastroke where Lauren Odland, A. Landsom and Pettis finished third with a time of 4:15.21.
In the 400 freestyle relay race, the team of E. Johnson, Zimmerman, O. Denzer and Hannah Denzer claimed a third-place finish with a time of 4:05.30.
St. Peter returns to the pool Tuesday, Sept. 21 when the Saints host Marshall with events beginning at 6 p.m.