Coaches

Head coach: Shea Roehrkasse - seventh year

Assistant coaches: Shawn Weick - fifth year; Kris Wilke - third year; Chris Miller - third year

Key Players

Aiden Blaschko - D - 12

Tyler Erickson - F - 12

Finn Gibson - F - 12

Dylan Hunt - D - 11

Mitch Kotek - G - 11

Blake McVenes - D - 12

Brandon McLean - D - 12

Logan Moe - G -12

Brendan O'Keefe - F - 11

Brooks Reicks - F - 10

Seth Reicks - F - 12

Mason Reinhardt - F - 11

Jake Rimstad - D - 12

Brady Sowder - F - 12

Logan Throldahl - F - 12

Reece Weydert - F/D - 12

Mike Zurn - F/D - 12

Keep Your Eye On

Ethan Hathaway - D - 9

Judson Narum - F - 10

Connor Bjorling - F - 10

Alex Schaffer - F - 10

Moved On

Charlie Weick

Shawn Lehtinen

Brock Olson

Tristen O'Brien

Matt Fink

Hunter Reasor

Michael Moline

2019-20 Recap

14-10 record. Started the season 0-5 but then won 15 of next 19 games. Lost to eventual section champ in Mankato East in section quarterfinals 4-2.

12-4 Record in Big South Conference (second place)

2021 Season Outlook

"Right now we are just excited about getting the opportunity to get started!" Roehrkasse said. "We lost a lot of our total points (110) from last year, but we bring a lot of varsity experience back. We will be looking from some of our guys with that experience to step up and fill in some of the losses from our senior class. We are also looking forward to the group that is joining us from Bantams to see how they will be able to help us out this year.

"Mankato East is the favorite to win our section again (Dodge County a close second). I predict us to finish in the top half of the section and compete to make it back to the section semifinals."

Coach's Comments

"This year is going to be very interesting and rewarding for our boys. They are having to go through something that no one has any experience with. We are all learning how to get through this together. I know they are excited to get back on the ice, and I will say we will enjoy any time that we have together this year. I can't wait to get on the ice and see these boys." — Shea Roehrkasse, head coach

By the Numbers

38 — total players

17 — letter winners

14 — seniors

