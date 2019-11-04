NORTHFIELD – Tierney Winter (Sr., Waterville) became the second fastest runner in the 6k-era of Gustavus women’s cross country history, taking second place and leading the Gusties to a fourth place team finish at the MIAC Championships on Saturday.
Winter completed the race in 21:56.9, which is the ninth fastest 6k time in program history with all eight faster times owned by Hailey Harren. Winter’s second place All-Conference finish is also the best by a Gustie since Harren won the MIAC title in 2005.
“She’s one heck of a competitor,” Head Coach Brenden Huber said of Winter. “We knew there were five runners that could finish up top and she stuck her nose in it and competed her tail off. She laid it out there today and kept going. You couldn’t ask anything more to run her best at the conference championship.”
Kourtney Kulseth (Jr., New Richland) and Iliana Ramon (So., Fairmont) earned All-Conference honorable mention, finishing in 18th and 24th place, respectively. Kulseth crossed the line in 22:47.6 and Ramon was close behind at 23:11.9.
“They both knew they had a chance to podium,” Huber said. “I am really happy with how they competed. They took their shot and gave us a chance as a team to do really well.”
Mackinzee Miest (So., Saint James) took 28th in 23:22.3, Lily Engebretson (So., Saint Paul) placed 39th in 23:50.5, and Josie Blake (Jr., Waukegan, Ill.) finished 40th in 23:53.9.
“Overall, really excited with how we competed,” Huber said. “I thought from front to back our ladies laid everything on the line today. Credit to the top three teams for their performances today.”
Gustavus returns to the course next Friday at the Saint John’s Fall Finale before competing at the NCAA regional meet in two weeks.