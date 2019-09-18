The St. Peter Saints volleyball team is finding its groove at the mid-season mark. The team reached the semifinals of its own invitational tournament Saturday, losing 2-0 to Glencoe-Silver Lake to be eliminated. The squad went on to edge Waseca in a five-set match Tuesday.
St. Peter cruised through three pool play matches, topping Mankato Loyola, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted and Atwater-Grove City-Cosmos, then lost to the second-place Pool 2 team in bracket competition.
The Saints moved to 6-6 overall on the season. (Only the bracket match is included in the overall team records.)
GS-L dropped a 2-1 match to Windom Area in the championship finals by scores of 25-17, 20-25 and 15-10. Windom improved to 12-1 on the season. The Eagles' lone loss was to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton on Aug. 27.
St. Peter easily handled Loyola in the tourney opener by scores of 25-11 and 25-18, then topped HLWW by identical scores of 26-16, 25-16. In the Saints' third match of pool play, St. Peter handled ACGC by scores of 25-11 and 25-21.
In bracket play, Windom first topped HLWW 25-14, 25-16 before topping GS-L in the championship game.
Saints top Waseca 3-2
St. Peter stayed one game off the lead in Big South Conference volleyball action with a tight 3-2 win Tuesday at Waseca.
The Saints are 4-1 in league play, a game off first-place New Ulm's 5-0 mark.
Waseca took games one and two by scores of 25-22 and 25-21. But the Saints came back strong in game three, winning 25-13, then forced a finale by winning game four 25-23.
St. Peter took the deciding game 15-9 for the win.
The Saints' service game improved to 94.4 percent, improving on a part of the game that's been problematic for the team. Alyssa Hrdlicka scored 11 service points to lead St. Peter, with Sarah Conlon and Paige Hewitt adding 10 apiece.
Conlon again topped the Saints' front-line play with 20 kills. Brielle Bushaw added 13 kills, and Grace Remmert had 7.
Hewitt's 32 set assists paced the Saints.
The Saints head to Blue Earth Thursday, then participate in Saturday's Sibley East tournament along with the host Wolverines, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Springfield, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, Nicollet, Lake Crystal-Wellcome-Memorial and Maple River.
Next Monday the Saints host Sibley East, then go to St. James on Tuesday.