The St. Peter doubles team of No. 2 seeded senior Kelson Lund and sophomore Marty Anderson remain alive after the first two round of the Section 2A boys individual tournament Tuesday at Breck in Minneapolis.
After a bye in round of 16, Lund-Anderson defeated No. 7 seeded Nick Blood-Jack McParland of Holy Family 6-1, 6-1 in quarterfinals. Lund-Anderson move on to semifinals at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Also in doubles, the No. 5 seeded St. Peter duo of junior Cooper Dean-sophomore Will Elias defeated No. 12 Jake Cameron-Tommy Agerland of Holy Family 6-2, 7-5 and then lost to No. 4 seeded Will Landwehr-Henry Wehmann of Providence Academy 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3.
In singles, No. 10 seeded St. Peter sophomore Anders Dixon fell to No. 7 seeded Aiden O’Donnell of Holy Family 6-4, 6-2 in the round of 16.
No. 13 seeded St. Peter sophomore Colton Abels upset No. 4 seeded Jack Schaefer of Holy Family 7-6 (1), 7-5 in the round of 16 and lost to No. 5 seeded Max Schmidt of Southwest Christian 6-1 6-0 in quarterfinals.