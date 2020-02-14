Four players scored in double figures for St. Peter boys basketball team as the host Saints defeated Fairmont 73-57 to move into sole possession of second place in the Big South Conference East Division.
With the win, the Saints (7-2 conference, 15-8 overall) move ahead of the Cardinals (6-3, 14-6) with one conference game to play Tuesday versus New Ulm at St. Peter. Unbeaten Waseca (8-0) has clinched first place.
"The conference overall is more a lot better this year," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "There's no real bad teams. Everyone is competitive. You've got to bring it every night. New Ulm plays really hard every game."
Center Wyatt Olson led the Saints with 18 points, followed by guards Josh Johnson with 16, Ethan Grant 14 and Ethan Volk 10.
"That's really good balance," Keating said. "We have six guys who've scored in double figures in at least one game this season."
Although Olson made most of his points inside, the Saints hit 10 of 21 from 3-point land. Johnson led with four from downtown, Volk and guard Kaen Oeltenbruns, who scored six points made two 3-pointers each. Wyatt Olson and his little brother, Bennett Olson, who made five points, each made one from behind the arc.
Vinny Guappone and Carson Kennedy scored two points each for St. Peter.
"We've got really good shooters," Keating said. "We've got five guys all year who have shot the ball well. We need to shoot the ball well, especially when we play the better teams in the playoffs."
Fairmont 6-foot-7 center Wyatt Frankscored a game-high 24 points. Guard Jack Hested also hit double digits with 10.
In addition to balanced scoring and long-distance shooting, the Saints combined fast-breaking basketball with a strong defense to come back from trailing 17-10 in the first half.
"We're trying to do it at a faster speed," Keating said. "After the Minnehaha game, that's as fast as it possible could, so I think that's given our kids a lot of confidence."
Frank scored 10 of the Cardinals' first 17 points.
"They had a good game plan, going into Frank," Keating said. "They hit us on some quick hitters that we weren't ready for. We adjusted, and we did a very good job on their shooters."
But the Saints went on a 9-2 run to tie the Cards on a 3-pointer by Johnson. Guappone gave the Saints a 2-19 lead with a pair of free throws and they never lost the lead the rest of the way.
The Saints also beat the Cardinals in their first meeting 74-62.
St. Peter host Belle Plaine on Monday New Um on Tuesday and Worthington on Thursday, and then the Saints don't play a game for 13 days until the playoffs start March 4. In the meantime, the Saints are scrimmaging New Ulm Cathedral. Section 2AAA seeding is on Feb. 29.
Fairmont 27 30 578
St. Peter 29 44 73
2FG 16-30 (53%)
3FG 10-21 (48%)
FT 11-18 (61%)
Big South Conference East Division Boys Basketball
Team W L T Overall
Waseca 8 0 0 18-5-0
St. Peter 6 2 0 14-8-0
Fairmont 6 2 0 13-6-0
Blue Earth Area 3 5 0 9-8-0
New Ulm 1 7 0 5-15-0
St. James 0 8 0 5-17-0