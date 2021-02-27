St. Peter girls basketball team dropped its second straight game Friday at the free-throw line to host Fairmont 51-42.
"Another difficult game for our team," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "We couldn't solve Fairmont's zone defense tonight. Periodically we did some nice things against it, but couldn't really get into a rhythm.
"A lot of times our offense comes from our defense. This game was called very tight tonight, and we put them on the line 33 times. That is where they beat us."
Fairmont made 19 of 33 free throws, while the Saints hit 11 of 18.
Abby Maloney led St. Peter with 12 points and eight rebounds. Morgan Kelly also scored in double figures with 11 points.
The Saints beat the Cards 53-25 on Feb. 5.
Fairmont improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big South Conference.
St. Peter (8-5, 7-1) travels to Waseca (6-5, 3-2) for another rematch at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Saints beat the Bluejays 54-51 in their first meeting.