St. Peter girls basketball team dropped its second straight game Friday at the free-throw line to host Fairmont 51-42.

"Another difficult game for our team," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "We couldn't solve Fairmont's zone defense tonight. Periodically we did some nice things against it, but couldn't really get into a rhythm.

"A lot of times our offense comes from our defense. This game was called very tight tonight, and we put them on the line 33 times. That is where they beat us."

Fairmont made 19 of 33 free throws, while the Saints hit 11 of 18.

Abby Maloney led St. Peter with 12 points and eight rebounds. Morgan Kelly also scored in double figures with 11 points. 

The Saints beat the Cards 53-25 on Feb. 5.

Fairmont improved to 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big South Conference.

St. Peter (8-5, 7-1) travels to Waseca (6-5, 3-2) for another rematch at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Saints beat the Bluejays 54-51 in their first meeting.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Load comments