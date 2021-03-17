Five St. Peter Saints remain alive after the Section 2AA individual wrestling tournament preliminaries Wednesday at Mankato East.
Junior Kole Guth at 160 pounds is the lone Saint to advance to the championship finals. Seeded No. 1, Guth (26-5) had a bye in the first round and won by an 11-0 major decision over Jonah Blakstad (10-16) of Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran.
Guth will meet No. 3 seeded Delano junior Clete Scherer (30-1) for the section championship Saturday at Redwood Falls.
Four other Saints had one loss and will wrestle for third/fourth place. The top four in each weight move on to the super section against Section 3AA on Saturday.
Eighth-grader Evan Walter at 120 posted a 2-1 record. Seeded No. 5, Walter (17-19) pinned Mankato East freshman Luke Scholtes (18-14) in the quarterfinals in 3:40.
No. 1 seeded Waseca senior Mason Gehloff (29-0) won by fall over Walter in the semifinals in 1:11.
Walter bounced back in the consolation semifinals by winning a 9-7 decision over Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran junior Aaron Bury (11-13). Walter will meet TCU sophomore Zach Balma (14-15) for third place.
St. Peter senior Noah Hunt at 132 also went 2-1 and worked his way back to the the third/fourth place match.
Seeded No. 4, Hunt (22-10) fell to Hutchinson sophomore Treyton Card (24-8) by fall in 2:51 in the quarterfinals.
Hunt bounced back in the consolation quarterfinals with a 12-4 major decision over Delano junior Jadin Vetruba (7-25).
Hunt then won by disqualification over Tri-City United sophomore Cole Franek 18-14. Hunt will face Card again for third place.
St. Peter sophomore Harold Born at 138 also had a 2-1 day. Seeded No. 3, Born (26-9) opened with a quarterfinal pin over Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran sophomore Jaden Palmer (15-15) in 1:41.
In the semifinals, No. 2 seeded Waseca sophomore Oliver O'Brien (24-5) won by a 5-1 decision over Born.
In the consolation semifinals, Born pinned Hutchinson freshman Parker Peterson (13-17) in 3:27. Born will match up against Delano senior Wally Scherer (23-9) for third place.
St. Peter's last final four qualifier, senior Nathan Pettis at 285 also finished 2-1.
Seeded No. 2, Pettis (22-13) opened with a quarterfinal fall over Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran sophomore Jason Fenske (10-14) in 3:02.
In the semifinal, Waseca sophomore Jenaro Delgado (5-10) won by a 3-2 decision over Pettis.
Pettis bounced back in the consolation semifinals with a fall over Hutchinson sophomore Riley Carrigan (9-22) in 2:20. Pettis will meet No. 1 seeded Mankato East senior Rieley Flemming (30-3) for third place.
St. Peter junior Brogan Hanson at 152 and freshman Cole Filand both finished 2-2.
Seeded No. 5, Hanson (26-8) won a preliminary match by no contest over Hutchinson's Eddie Tristan (7-17).
in the quarterfinals TCU sophomore Caden O`Malley (25-6) won at 4-2 decision over Hanson.
In the consolation round 1, Hanson won at 13-9 decision over Scott West freshman Leo Siekmann (18-11).
In the consolation semifinals, Glencoe-Lester Prairie senior Zachary Voelz (26-3) won by fall over Hanson in 4:50.
Seeded No. 5, Filand (26-10) won by no contest over (Mankato West's Justin Engelen (0-1).
In the quarterfinals TCU sophomore Marco Reyes (20-12) won by a 6-2 decision over Filand.
In consolation round 1, Filand won by fall over Waseca freshman Carter Ellis (4-21) in 1:43.
In the consolation semifinals, Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran junior Tanner Burmeister (26-6) won by 16-4 major decision over Filand.
Five other Saints finished with 1-2 records: eighth-grader Charlie Born at 106, freshman Nakiye Mercado at 126, senior Nathan Fogal at 145, freshman Leighton Robb at 182 and junior Oziel Hildego at 195.
Seeded No. 7, Born (12-22) lost in the quarterfinals to TCU eighth-grader Ayden Balma (23-7) won by fall in 1:54.
In the consolation round 1, Born won by a 7-4 decision over Mankato West eighth-grader Caden Truebenbach (12-20).
In the consolation semifinals, Waseca eighth-grader John Feeley (18-12) pinned Born in 0:56.
Seeded No. 6, Mercado (23-12) won a preliminary match by no contest over Hutchinson's Nolan Mcgraw (10-13).
In the quarterfinals, Delano senior Aiden Quast (17-6) won by a 5-2 decision over Mercado.
In consolation round 1, Mankato West freshman Brody Koberoski (17-17) won a 6-5 sudden victory - 1 over Mercado.
Seeded No. 6, Fogal (17-16) dropped a 13-0 major decision to Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran eighth-grader Bryce Burkett (28-3) in the quarterfinals.
In consolation round 1, Fogal won by injury default over TCU junior Caleb Whipps (20-7) in 0:00.
In the consolation semis, Mankato East senior Spencer Ruedy (25-8) won by fall over Fogal in 2:57.
Seeded No. 3, Robb (22-12) fell in the quarterfinals to Mankato East junior Nate Drumm (20-11) in a fall in 5:13.
In consolation round 1, Robb won by fall over Glencoe-Lester Prairie sophomore Aaron Higgins (13-13) in 1:48.
In the consolation semis, Waseca sophomore Payton Garza (17-13) won by fall over Robb in 2:29.
Seeded ninth, Hildago (6-21) won a preliminary match by fall over Mankato East's Ladyn Orrie (6-10) in 0:56.
In the quarterfinals, No. 1 seeded Mankato West junior Gannon Rosenfeld (25-1) won by fall over Hildago in 1:09.
In consolation round 1, TCU sophomore Tegan Determan (8-9) won by a 13-2 major decision over Hildago.
St. Peter's two other entries, seventh-grader Deontre Torres at 113 and junior Connor Travaille at 220 finished 0-2.
Seeded No. 7, Torres (4-25) lost in the quarterfinals, to second-seeded Delano freshman Cael Olson (25-6) by fall in 1:06.
In consolation round 1, Scott West seventh-grader Isaac Williams (5-2) won by fall over Torres in 3:24.
Seeded No. 8, Travaille (10-20) fell in the quarterfinals by a 17-2 technical fall to No. 1 seeded TCU senior Riley O`Malley (26-3).
In the consolation, Scott West senior Jack Wiese (13-9) won by a 10-3 decision over Travaille.
