In a Big South Conference crossover game to end the regular season, East Division champion St. Peter (8-6) faced tough competition against West Division champion Marshall (16-0) on Saturday night at St. Peter.
The Tigers defeated the Saints 72-34 to claim the overall Big South Conference championship.
The game not only was a in Big South Conference Crossover game, it was a preview of the competition the Saints will face in the Section 2AAA playoffs. No. 7 seeded St. Peter opens the playoffs at 7 p.m. Thursday at No. 2 seeded Waconia (15-1), while No. 1 seeded Marshall hosts No. 8 New Ulm (3-12).
The game also was senior night. St. Peter's Class of 2021 — Maddie More, Katie Petersen, Morgan Kelly and Abby Haggenmiller — were honored.
"I was happy our seniors were able to get one last game on their home court. Their senior year hasn't been normal, so to be able to recognize them was nice," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said.
Marshall's swarming defense held the Saints to their lowest point total of the season. St. Peter averages 58 points per game with a high of 80. The Tigers picked off 18 steals and forced 31 turnovers. The Tigers also outscored the Saints 34-16 in the paint, although St. Peter outrebounded Marshall 43-31.
St. Peter won the East Division at 7-1, while Marshall won the West Division at 12-0. The Saints were quarantined and could not play the last two weeks because of COVID protocols and contact tracing within the the team.
"It was nice to get a game in prior to playoffs coming off a two-week break," Southworth said. "The unfortunate part is that it was against Marshall. They are a very strong team and play hard. Excited we still have the opportunity to practice and play another game."