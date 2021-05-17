Blake Luinenberg of Reading had an awesome first night of racing Saturday at Arlington Raceway, starting 8th in his heat and finishing 2nd and starting 11th in the IMCA Hobby feature and by the 4th lap was contending for the lead. The early leader saw the 32 of Chad Volk from Lake Crystal take the lead from his front row start but soon Cory Probst of Brewster was on his tail and by the third lap, the three drivers were racing side by side. Two laps later Luinenberg was commanding the race and despite several yellow flags held onto the lead to win. Matt Olson of Franklin moved up from his 10th place starting spot to take 2nd ahead of Ben Reierson of Arlington.
Jr. Esqueda of Granada won his first feature of the year in the IMCA Sport Compact feature capturing the top spot from the 24 drivers that had signed in. A first lap yellow flag occurred restacking the field and on the restart Brett McConnell of Henderson took the lead with Esqueda following suit. By the 4th lap the two had traded positions while the 54 of Alan Lahr moved up to also be in the mix. Lahr led the 7th lap, but the following lap Esqueda took it back and remained in the lead to take the checkered flag just feet ahead of Lahr. Justin Dose of Glencoe took 3rd as he held of Marschall Robinson of Arlington.
The Outlaw feature also saw a yellow flag on the first lap when the 23s of Michael Salisbury III from South Haven spun around causing a 3 car collision. ON the restart, Cody Schnepf of Waldorf was the leader with the 34 of Dakota Robinson of Arlington working his way around Schnepf by the 2nd lap. Robinson was fast as he was 1/4 lap ahead of 2nd place runner Rod Manthey from Norwood. Manthey settled for 2nd in the end as Robinson wanted the win and took the checkered ahead of the pack of cars.
The IMCA Sport Modified feature saw 20 cars start, and this race also had a first lap restart when two cars collided in turn 3 ending the night for the 111B of Eric Bassett from Mankato. The 2j of Jeff Carter from Mapleton was able to go to the work area and rejoin the group as they relined up. Jeff Lloyd of Le Center led the first lap with the 74 of Tom Malchow Jr. from Hutchinson sticking with him around the track for the first lap, but by the 2nd lap Malchow came across the line first. Then the next lap another yellow came out when the 22k of Mike Kennedy from Madison Lake spun around in turn 3 which caused a chain reaction of car mayham. On the restart Tom Bergerson of Eagle Lake took the lead and led for the next 5 laps, but he had a great deal of pressure from the #9 of Matt Looft from Swea City, Iowa. By lap 8, Looft was the leader with Bergerson in 2nd. Soon the 7L of Eric Larson from Madison Lake was also putting pressure on Looft as he had moved up from his 8th place spot and wanted the top spot. The last two laps were intense as Jeff Carter who had troubles early in the race had gained several positions as well as the 1z of Zach Davis from Lonsdale. The four cars were all battling until the end, but Looft who took the checkered flag first with Larson 2nd and Carter took third just inches ahead of Davis at the flag for an exciting finish.
The IMCA RaceSaver Sprint car feature saw the 4s Michael Stien of Ceylon lead the entire 15 lap feature to pick up his first win of the season. Billy Johnson of St. Peter took runner-up with Trevor Serbus of Olivia taking third.
The IMCA Stock Car feature saw 26 cars sign in to do battle. There were two different leaders; first the 71 of Josh Larsen from Glencoe was the early leader but by lap 4 Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg had taken over the lead from Larsen. St. Peter's Ryan Bjerkeset had a solid 3rd but lost traction in turn 1 and Matt Speckman of Sleepy Eye who had started 10th was contending for the lead as well by lap 9. He and Mackenthun battled for several laps but he got too high going into turn 2 losing several spots and going into the pit area. That gave Taylor Willms of Willmar the opportunity he had been waiting for as he was soon battling Mackenthun for the lead but he ws also holding off Tim Pessek of Hutchinson and had all he could muster to take 2nd. Pessek took 3rd and Brent Uecker of Hutchinson took 4th.
The IMCA Modified feature saw Chad Porter of Madison Lake the early leader but as the laps went on both Clint Hatlesltad of Glencoe and Brandon Beckendorf of Danube were gaining ground on Porter. Half way through the race, Beckendorf got around Porter to take the lead and go onto win the race. Hatlestad took 2nd and Dalton Magers of Redwood Falls took 3rd