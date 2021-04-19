After starting the season 0-3, the Cleveland softball team picked up a pair of one-run wins Saturday to improve to 2-3.
The Clippers defeated Goodhue 3-2 and Mayer Lutheran 12-1 at New Germany.
Cleveland 3, Goodhue 2
Emily Kern led the Clippers in the pitcher's circle and at the plate. She pitched all seven innings, throwing a three-hitter with three walks and three strikeouts. She also walked once and hit a solo home run.
Harley Connor had a walk off single in the seventh.
Also getting singles were Macey Ziebarth, Ashley Connor and Kaylee Karels.
Brianna Connor walked twice and reached on an error.
Nicole McCabe was hit by a pitch.
Cleveland 12, Mayer Lutheran 11
Kern also started the second game, going innings, walking four, giving up eight hits and striking out four
Sierra Davis picked up the win in relief, pitched the last two innings, allowing one hit and one walk, while striking out two.
Cassandra Connor led the hitting attack with two singles and a double for five RBIs in going 3 for 4.
Harley Connor had a two-run home run and reached on errors twice.
Ashley Connor had a single and a triple.
Grayce Korteum had a single, reached on a fielder's choice and again on an error.
Nicole McCabe had an RBI single.
Brianna Connor had a single
Halle McCabe walked twice.
Kern reached on an error.
Fairbault Bethelehem Academy 8, Cleveland 3
Kern pitched six innings, walked three, gave up five hits and struck out five.
Davis pitched one inning, walked two and gave up three hits.
Grayce Korteum had an RBI double and a home run in going 2 for 3.
Nicole McCabe reached on errors twice.
Brianna Connor walked once.
Harley Connor had a single.
Cassandra Connor had a double.
Halle McCabe had an RBI single.
Nicollet 18, Cleveland 1
Nicole McCabe batted 3 for 3 with a double.
Cassandra Connor walked once.
Starter Sierra Davis lasted two innings with one walk, 10 hits and one hit by a pitch
Kern pitched the last three innings, walking five, allowing three hits and striking out three
Randolph 8, Cleveland 4
Kern hit a two-RBI home run.
Ziebarth had a triple.
Nicole McCabe had a double and walked.
Ashley Connor had an RBI single.
Kaylee Karels walked once and reached on a fielder's choice.
Cassandra Connor walked once.
Kern pitched all seven innings, walked five (three of which were intentional walks), gave up 11 hits and struck out three.