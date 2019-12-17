St. Peter coaches knew the Saints move up to Class AAA would present some step competition. In Saturday's "Showcase," it showed big time.
Marshall topped previously unbeaten St. Peter boys basketball team 60-44 at Fairmont, which hosted the annual Big South Conference Showcase. It was billed as one featuring Marshall's defense versus St. Peter's high-scoring offense.
Defense made the difference this time.
Entering the Showcase, the Tigers were ranked 5th in Class AAA; St. Peter 8th. And both hadn't lost in the early going this season.
But it was Marshall's aggressive defense which made the difference. The Tigers boast the top defense in Section 2AAA, giving up just 50 points while scoring 70.
The Saints entered the game averaging almost 85 points a game, including a 94-point effort in the most recent Willmar win. But the Marshall "D" held the Saints' "O" to just 20 first-half points, as the Tigers took a 31-20 edge into halftime.
The Tigers jumped out quick to a 20-10 lead.
And Marshall didn't ease up, limiting the Saints to 24 second-half points and improving to 4-0. Marshall held the Saints to just 35 percent from the field on 17 of 48 attempts. St. Peter was just 4 of 14 from beyond the arc for 28 percent.
St. Peter coach Sean Keating said, "Their defense was smothering and we were definitely intimidated by their size and athleticism."
Keating said the difference in the game was Marshall's 17 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points.
The Tigers have now already won four section games also topped New Ulm 83-50, Mankato West 71-55, and Willmar 67-51.
Wyatt Olson led all scorers with 19 points. Teammate Ethan Grant added 12, while Bennett Olson scored 8 points and gathered 7 rebounds. Other scoring: Ethan Volk 3, Kaden Oeltjenbruns 2.
Bryce Lane led Marshall with 15 points and 6 assists, while Noah Puetz recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
In other Showcase results: Worthington topped New Ulm 59-43, Pipestone Area defeated St. James Area 75-64, Redwood Valley beat Blue Earth Area 66-57, and Waseca ran away from Jackson County Central 94-78.
The Saints next head to Blue Earth Area (1-2) for a Tuesday night game.
St. Peter 20 - 24 -- 44
Marshall 31 - 29 -- 60