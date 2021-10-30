The Saints came into their Section 2AAA semifinal matchup with the Hutchinson, knowing that they were entering hostile territory against a loaded Tigers team. Hutchinson proved to be everything that was expected, and a hot first half propelled the Tigers to a 49-12 victory over St. Peter.
"We talked all week that if you wanna be the best, you gotta beat the best, and they set the bar that you have achieve in 4A football," said Saints head coach Brian Odland. "Our kids came out and made some mistakes, they are a great team so they capitalized on them but these guys have nothing to be ashamed about, we came, battled and gave it our best shot."
The story of the first half was one of a terrifying ground game that the Tiger's utilized to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, the first of 77 yards and the second of 61 yards.
The St. Peter offense failed to find a groove throughout the first half finding themselves in several third and long situations resulting in punts.
Ultimately, Hutchinson ended the first half with a 39 yard passing touchdown with just 2.6 seconds remaining to take a 36-0 lead into halftime.
The Tigers offense outgained the Saints 373 yards to 74 in the first half with the majority of their yardage coming on the ground.
In the second half, Hutchinson scored on the opening possession and after the touchdown, Vinny Guappone found some free space on a return to get to the 35 yard line. After a couple of first downs, Guappone reversed field after running to the right and finding a wall of defenders, breaking out to the left for a 58 yard touchdown run.
After another Tiger touchdown, the Saints once again drove down the field and Kole Guth powered through center of the defense for a 13 yard touchdown to wrap the scoring for the afternoon.
"This is a special season with a good group of kids," said Odland. "This is something they are gonna remember, that's what this is about."
The loss for St. Peter brings their season to a close with a 5-5 record with some very special high points such as the last-second homecoming win over Jordan, the complete devastation of Marshall at Gustavus Adolphus and the section quarterfinal win in Jordan.
"They have set the bar about what is expected in the weight room and what is expected as far as effort," Odland said of his senior class. "It's just a great group of kids and I'm excited to see what they do beyond here."