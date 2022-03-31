COACHES

Head coach: name, Keith Hanson, 21 years head coach.

Assistant coaches: Marc Bachman, George Schoenborn. Alex Weiss, William Stuewe.

ROSTER

Marwan Abdi, senior

Yahye Ahmed, senior

Gabriel Baker, senior

Luke Borowy, senior

Alexander Bosacker, senior

VincenzGuappone, senior

Kole Guth, sior

Brogan Hanson, senior

Willem Nelsen, senior

Bennett Olson, senior

Theodore Pierret, senior

David Zhang, senior

Harold Born, junior

Joseph Kim, junior

Jonathan Miller, junior

Brooks Reicks, junior

Samuel Stuewe, junior

Dylan Tuma, junior

Tate Winkelmann, junior

Joshua Bosacker, sophomore

Cole Filand, sophomore

Luke Gilbertson, sophomore

Corbin Herron, sophomore

Cole Junso, sophomore

Isai Morales, sophomore

Peyton Odland, sophomore

Daniel Zhang, sophomore

Roblae Abdi, freshman

Luke Banks, freshman

Charlie Born, freshman

Aidan Connolly, freshman

Cesar Cruz, freshman

Ethan Farlinger, freshman

Derek Guth, freshman

Roy Hendrickson, freshman

Mohamed Jimale, freshman

Mohamed Malin, freshman

Sean Mitchell, freshman

Cameron Nelsen, freshman

Tucker Nimps, freshman

Kader Sayidnour, freshman

Eli Stoll, freshman

Tobias Twait, freshman

Evan Walter, freshman

Alexander Dlouhy, 8th grade

Evan Embacker, 8th grade

Levi Gilbertson, 8th grade

Brock Guth, 8th grade

Parker Maloney, 8th grade

Haydin Schneider, 8th grade

Aiden Viola, 8th grade

Jake Banks, 7th grade

Ian Bultman, 7th grade

Sam Gilbert, 7th grade

Robert Hughes, 7th grade

Kasey Johnson, 7th grade

Elijah Mercado, 7th grade

Benjamin Stuewe, 7th grade

Micah Stoll, 7th grade

KEY ATHLETES

Brooks Reicks: Returning State Place finisher in 200 & 400, 4 x 200 Relay.

Kole Guth: Returning State Place finisher in 4 x 200 Relay, section place finisher Pole Vault.

Alex Bosacker: Section place finisher 110 Hurdles.

Marwan Abdi: Distance runner.

Teddy Pierret: Shot put and discus.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

We had three Senior boys join the team and will help give us some depth in different areas,

Brogan Hanson: Sprints, relays, jumps.

Vinnie Guappone: Sprints, relays, jumps.

Bennett Olson: Throws.

2021 RECAP

Conference Champions, Top 5 Section AA, Top 20 at State AA

2022 OUTLOOK

We feel that we can be a very competitive team in all of our meets, we just have to give the athletes a chance to try different events, and hopefully find a few distance runners to help out our team. We seem to have enough experience in the other areas, so this would be an area we need to improve on.

COMPETITION

The Conference meet will be a little different this year as we will be able to compete against all of the schools, so Fairmont looks to be the front runner of the conference, and we should be right there with them.

Now that there are 3 classes, we have a good chance to finish near the top of the Section meet, we are still in a very tough Section with the likes of Mankato East and Mankato West

BY THE NUMBERS

17- Freshman Boys out

12 — Senior Boys

8 — Sophomore boys

7 — Junior Boys

2- Returning State Entrants

Tags

