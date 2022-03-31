COACHES
Head coach: name, Keith Hanson, 21 years head coach.
Assistant coaches: Marc Bachman, George Schoenborn. Alex Weiss, William Stuewe.
ROSTER
Marwan Abdi, senior
Yahye Ahmed, senior
Gabriel Baker, senior
Luke Borowy, senior
Alexander Bosacker, senior
VincenzGuappone, senior
Kole Guth, sior
Brogan Hanson, senior
Willem Nelsen, senior
Bennett Olson, senior
Theodore Pierret, senior
David Zhang, senior
Harold Born, junior
Joseph Kim, junior
Jonathan Miller, junior
Brooks Reicks, junior
Samuel Stuewe, junior
Dylan Tuma, junior
Tate Winkelmann, junior
Joshua Bosacker, sophomore
Cole Filand, sophomore
Luke Gilbertson, sophomore
Corbin Herron, sophomore
Cole Junso, sophomore
Isai Morales, sophomore
Peyton Odland, sophomore
Daniel Zhang, sophomore
Roblae Abdi, freshman
Luke Banks, freshman
Charlie Born, freshman
Aidan Connolly, freshman
Cesar Cruz, freshman
Ethan Farlinger, freshman
Derek Guth, freshman
Roy Hendrickson, freshman
Mohamed Jimale, freshman
Mohamed Malin, freshman
Sean Mitchell, freshman
Cameron Nelsen, freshman
Tucker Nimps, freshman
Kader Sayidnour, freshman
Eli Stoll, freshman
Tobias Twait, freshman
Evan Walter, freshman
Alexander Dlouhy, 8th grade
Evan Embacker, 8th grade
Levi Gilbertson, 8th grade
Brock Guth, 8th grade
Parker Maloney, 8th grade
Haydin Schneider, 8th grade
Aiden Viola, 8th grade
Jake Banks, 7th grade
Ian Bultman, 7th grade
Sam Gilbert, 7th grade
Robert Hughes, 7th grade
Kasey Johnson, 7th grade
Elijah Mercado, 7th grade
Benjamin Stuewe, 7th grade
Micah Stoll, 7th grade
KEY ATHLETES
Brooks Reicks: Returning State Place finisher in 200 & 400, 4 x 200 Relay.
Kole Guth: Returning State Place finisher in 4 x 200 Relay, section place finisher Pole Vault.
Alex Bosacker: Section place finisher 110 Hurdles.
Marwan Abdi: Distance runner.
Teddy Pierret: Shot put and discus.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We had three Senior boys join the team and will help give us some depth in different areas,
Brogan Hanson: Sprints, relays, jumps.
Vinnie Guappone: Sprints, relays, jumps.
Bennett Olson: Throws.
2021 RECAP
Conference Champions, Top 5 Section AA, Top 20 at State AA
2022 OUTLOOK
We feel that we can be a very competitive team in all of our meets, we just have to give the athletes a chance to try different events, and hopefully find a few distance runners to help out our team. We seem to have enough experience in the other areas, so this would be an area we need to improve on.
COMPETITION
The Conference meet will be a little different this year as we will be able to compete against all of the schools, so Fairmont looks to be the front runner of the conference, and we should be right there with them.
Now that there are 3 classes, we have a good chance to finish near the top of the Section meet, we are still in a very tough Section with the likes of Mankato East and Mankato West
BY THE NUMBERS
17- Freshman Boys out
12 — Senior Boys
8 — Sophomore boys
7 — Junior Boys
2- Returning State Entrants