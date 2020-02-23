BLAINE – The Gustavus men’s hockey team suffered a 2-1 overtime loss at Bethel Saturday night. With the loss the Gusties move to 11-11-3 overall and 7-7-2 in the MIAC.
The game got off to a stagnant start, as neither team could pick up a goal in the first two periods. Robbie Goor (Jr., Anoka) stood tall in net for the Gusties, saving seven shots in the first frame and 14 in the second.
Finally in the third, the action heated up. Connor Clemons (So., Savage) was able to score early in the period with assists going to Caleb Anderson (Jr., Sioux Falls, S.D.) and Nick Klishko (Jr., San Diego, Calif) to put the Black and Gold in front. Bethel quickly responded, scoring less than four minutes later to even things up.
The teams would then play scoreless and head to an overtime period. In the overtime period, the Gusties pulled Goor in the tie game as St. Thomas had defeated Augsburg and Gustavus would need a win for the No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Bethel would take advantage and notch the game-winning goal on an empty net.
Goor made 33 saves while allowing one goal in the loss.
The Gusties are now the No. 5 seed in the MIAC playoffs and will travel to St. Thomas Thursday with start time TBD.