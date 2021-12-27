Playing in their final game before Christmas, the St. Peter Saints girls basketball team proved too much to handle for hosting St. James. After a sluggish first half, St. Peter erupted for 48 points in the second to cruise to an 80-45 win, improving to 8-0 on the season.
St. Peter made the biggest difference on the defensive end as they forced St. James into 23 turnovers which in turn created 29 points off of turnovers.
Annika Southworth paced the scoring for St. Peter scoring 20 points including hitting 4-8 attempts from beyond the arc. Rhyan Holmgren added 18 points while also tacking on four boards and four assists and Abby Maloney finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
St. Peter will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 28 when the Saints host a holiday tournament which will include teams such as Northfield and Southern Minneapolis.