Versatility is the rule for all-around athlete Amelia Carlson. Matt Springer focuses on hurdles, although he also triple jumps, runs relays and plays soccer.
They are among the seniors on St. Peter girls and boys track and field teams, a group that features some specialists and some do-it-all athletes.
St. Peter does not assign track captains, but the seniors serve that role. Other senior boys are Brad Doherty-Bohn and Eli Hunt. Other senior girls are Nicole Schilling, Lauren Feder, Reece Portugue, Alli Madden, AJ Brock and Sarah Fadness.
Carlson's events have changed every year since seventh grade.
"Triple jump I've stuck with since seventh grade," Carslon said. "Otherwise I've done anything 800 down, including the hurdles, long and triple jump. I'm not sure this year. I've always listened to the coaches for what is best for me and the team. I assume I'll do triple jump. One of my friends, Nicole Schilling, and I want to try pole vault, just as a fun senior year thing. Who knows, I'll probably do sprints/mid-distance of some variation."
She also has run all the relays. Oh, and Carlson also plays basketball and soccer, her favorite sport.
She likes the individual nature of track.
"I like the atmosphere and how it's all depending on you," Carlson said. "There is a team aspect to it, especially in relays, but for the most part, it's what you're capable of."
Springer likes getting together with many friends at the same time and recruiting underclassmen to join.
"One of the things I really like about track is being with so many friends and like a family aspect," Springer said. "Now that I'm a senior, there are so many young kids joining track, and I'm trying to encourage them to do hurdles because hurdles is really fun. I just like going over them. It's a thrill."
Hurdling is not as popular as strictly running events. Springer said it takes more skill and practice. He said his hurdle form can always be better as well as his endurance especially at the start of the season.
"I might have fallen out of shape over the winter," Springer said. "Maybe working up to that level where I can decide whether I can compete in track in college or not. I'll probably be assessing myself at the end of the year."
Carlson also said she "needs to get into better shape, but that's kind of what track is. Also if I do sprints, I want to work on my starts and being explosive out of there and endurance. I also want to work on my form in triple jump because usually at the start of the season, you don't start from scratch, but it's not as good as it could be based on the years prior."
She added, "Our coach, Port (Jeff Portugue), really emphasizes triple jump. He really likes it, and he thinks it's easier to teach. He's a really good coach. He says other teams don't usually put in a lot of triple jumpers. He thinks we can build them up from a young age. It's a reason to get points wherever we can."
Carlson's strength is her legs.
"I'm pretty fast, and I attribute that a lot to the strength that I have in my legs, and that also makes me good at jumps," she said. "Also, I want to do it. I have a competitive attitude when I need to. So I make sure I give it all I can on the track."
The Saints are moving up a class from Section 2A to 2AA, so the competition will be tougher. In Class A, there is a subsection meet and section. In AA there is only a section meet run over two days, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 27 and 10 a.m. Friday, May 29 at Gustavus Adolphus College.
"It will be tougher to make state, because now we're with schools like both Mankatos, Shakopee, Waconia, Hutchinson and those types of big schools," Carlson said. "We have a pretty strong group of girls again this year. We lost some great seniors, but we have young numbers, and I think pushing ourselves at conference and the competitive section meet this year to do as best we can as a team."
Springer said, "In subsections we weed out a lot of people. With the section over two days, you might have a good day and a bad day."
Carlson said the St. Peter girls "have some really good triple jumpers. We're very talented there. We have some pretty good sprinters, some pretty good distance runners and some pretty good hurdlers. It's kind of scattered across the board."
Springer said the boys' team has "some good relays coming up. Usually we do pretty good in relays. A lot of younger kids did relays in year's past, but now they're grown up and experienced which will hopefully help them in relays. And I know we have some good pole vaulters, coach [Keith] Hanson does a good job with the pole vaulters."
The Saints lost a key anchorman in Jade Reicks, who graduated last year with numerous state honors.
"But we've got some other Reicks coming up (junior Seth Reicks and freshman Brooks Reicks)," Springer said.
Individually, Carlson said, "I'm hoping I can place well in triple jump. Last year I didn't do as well as I hoped, but I can learn from it. I want to have fun because it's my senior year. But I'm also hoping that I get a couple of PR's (personal records) in whatever I do."
Springer said he hopes "to break down into 42 seconds for the 300 hurdles. I hope to get to sections in the 110. Now that the senior boys are gone for the 4x4, I might be in the 4x4. I do relays whenever they need me."