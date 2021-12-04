Friday night, the St. Peter girls basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with 55-42 victory on the road against Mound Westonka.
"[This] was a good first game for us. There were some good things that happened and also some learning opportunities." Saints head coach Bob Southworth said after the win. "I thought we rebounded the basketball well tonight."
Rhyan Holmgren led St. Peter in scoring with 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds while Lilly Ruffin added 11 points and six boards.
Josie Wiebusch filled the stat sheet and finished with eight points, five steals and six rebounds. Annika Southworth added another 12 points for St. Peter.
The win gives St. Peter a 1-0 start to the season.