Rebounding from their first loss of the season to Marshall, the Saints topped host Blue Earth Area 67-49 Tuesday.
St. Peter improved to improved to 6-1 overall this season. It was the Big South Conference boys basketball opener for both teams. The Buccaneers fell to 1-3 overall.
Saints guard Ethan Grant hit four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 18 points to lead St. Peter. Teammate Wyatt Olson added 17 points and Kaden Oeltjenbruns scored 13.
Other St. Peter scoring: Bennett Olson 6, Ethan Volk 5, Carson Kennedy 4 and Josh Johnson 2.
The Bucs opened with a short-lived 6-2 lead before the Saints' offense took over. St. Peter outscored BEA by a 15-6 margin through the 10:21 mark to go up 17-12, then stretched the lead to 33-24 with 5:45 left in the first half.
St. Peter took a 39-32 lead into halftime.
But a 10-0 run to open the second half pretty much put the game in the Saints' win column.
"I was really happy with our second-half defense," Saints coach Sean Keating said. "We kept them out of the paint and forced them into shots they didn't want to take."
Keating in particular praised the efforts of Saints guards and the team's man-to-man defense over the final 18 minutes. St. Peter held the Bucs to just 17 second-half points.
"The defensive efforts by Oeltjenbruns and Volk were especially impressive as they harassed the ball and made the ball handler's life difficult all night," the St. Peter coach said.
On the offensive side of the court, the Saints shot well, hitting 27 of 60 field attempts for 45 percent, including nine of 19 from beyond the arc. It was a bit of a struggle at the line for the Saints for the first time this season, hitting just 4 of 10.
"It was great to see us bounce back after our Marshall outing (a 60-44 loss) and get back on track," Keating added. "We are happy to have two days of practice to prepare for a very talented Waseca team on Friday."
It's a 7:30 p.m. start at Waseca.
St. Peter 39 - 28 -- 67
Blue Earth 32 - 17 -- 49