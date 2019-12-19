The Cleveland Clipper girls basketball team did manage to keep visiting Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial from scoring 100…There is that.
But Joe Remiger, a glass-is-half-full kind of head coach, found some other positives in the 92-38 defeat on Tuesday.
“With a good team like that, if you don’t do the little things right, they’re going to make you pay, and they did. I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but there were a ton of things we did a ton better tonight. We’re getting better at jamming the cutters, and there was some rebounding the first half, and there were times where all five of us were getting some pushbacks, so there are some good things we can take away from this.”
With the Knights stealing at will, Cleveland was already behind by 19 when Emily Kern scored the first Clipper basket. She added six more in the half, and Macey Ziebarth, who led her team with 14 points, made a couple of threes, but the Clippers went into the locker room down 51-22.
Ziebarth made three more baskets from the floor, and Stephanie Cink also hit a two pointer, but the rest of the Clippers’ 16 second-half points came from foul shots, and the Knights, who came into the game with a 5-1 record, cruised to the win under the sympathy clock.
Kern finished the night with nine points. Sarena Remiger was out with an illness but hopes to be back on Thursday when the Clippers travel to Faribault BA. The Clippers are at home against Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman/Martin Luther on Friday.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 51 41 92
Cleveland 22 16 38
Cleveland 38 (Macey Ziebarth 14, Mya Krenik 2, Kallie Phillips 4, Emily Kern 9, Emmie Dittmar 3, Stephanie Cink 4, Kaylee Karles 2)
2FG 11-27 (41%)
3FG 2-7 (29%) (Ziebarth 2)
FT 10-16 (63%)