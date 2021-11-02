The St. Peter swim and dive team ended the 2021 regular season with swim meet against the Marshall Tigers. Despite several personal bests, the Saints came up short in a 101-85 loss in varsity although the junior varsity squad won 129-48.
"This was the last meet of the season for 20 of our swimmers and divers," said St. Peter head coach Mary Lager. "18 swimmers started tapering on Oct. 20 in preparation for their final two meets of the season."
To open the meet, the team of Jaiden Landsom, Maya Pettis, Ellie Johnson and Olivia Denzer claimed second place in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 2:04.53.
The 200 yard freestyle race saw Hannah Denzer finish first with a time of 2:02.00 with Olivia Denzer (2:11.76) and Morgan Petersen (2:17.56) finishing third and fourth.
Ellie Johnson finished second in the 200 yard individual medley with a personal best time of 2:29.35. Anna Boomgaarden also recorded a PR time of 2:35.92 to finish fourth and Maya Pettis also hit a PR time of 2:36.48 to finish fifth.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Eve Zimmerman finished third with a time of 27.50 and Sara Coe (28.02) finished fifth.
Laura Klatt earned a first place finish in the 1 meter dive with a PR score of 208.80 while Anna Klatt earned second with a score of 188.65.
Boomgaarden paced the Saints in the 100 yard butterfly posting her second personal best time of the day with a 1:08.08 to finish third. Jaiden Landsom (1:08.69) and Salena Smit (1:10.59) posted season best times to finish fifth and sixth.
In the 100 yard freestyle race, Eve Zimmerman posted a PR time of 1:01.52 to finish third while Petersen (1:03.00) and Coe (1:03.81) finished fourth and fifth.
Hannah Denzer claimed the top sport in the 500 yard freestyle race with a time of 5:30.16 while Ellie Johnson (5:59.70) finished third. Isabell Johnson cut 11 seconds off her time to record a PR time of 6:11.08 to finish fourth.
In the 200 yard freestyle relay, A. Landsom, Coe, Zimmerman and H. Denzer finished second place with a time of 1:48.28.
Olivia Denzer finished first in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:07.64 while Trista Landsom (1:10.44) set a PR to finish fourth and Salena Smit (1:11.22) recorded a season-best time to finish fifth.
Maya Pettis earned her fastest swim of the year in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:19.42 to finish third while J. Landsom (1:22.16) finished fourth.
The meet ended with the 400 yard freestyle relay team of Zimmerman, E. Johnson, O. Denzer and H. Denzer claiming first with a time of 3:57.24, just over six full seconds ahead of the Tiger's top squad.
"It is great to be heading into sections with some of our fastest times of the season," said Lager.
The Saints return to the pool in the Section 1A meet which will be held at the Rochester Rec Center Nov. 10-12.