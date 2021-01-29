Outshooting Luverne 53-24, the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team eked out a 3-2 Big South Conference win on Friday at Blue Mound Ice Arena.
After the Cardinals took a 1-0 lead 1:03 into the game on a power-play goal, Bulldogs senior center Brady Sowder scored his first of two goals, assisted by junior left wing Brendan O'Keefe at 7:50 of the first period.
Sowder scored his second 27 seconds into the second period, assisted by senior defenseman Jake Rimstad, to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead. Sowder leads Minnesota River in scoring this season with six goals and four assists for 10 points.
Luverne tied it 2-2 with a goal at 4:29 of the second period.
Junior defenseman Dylan Hunt scored the game-winning goal, his first of the season, assisted by O'Keefe and senior forward Logan Throldahl, at 12:34 of the third period.
Bulldogs goalie Mitch Kotek made 22 saves for the win. Luverne goalie Shaid Shearer made 50 saves.
Luverne had seven penalties for 22 minutes, while the Bulldogs were whistled for three penalties for 6 minutes.
Bulldogs head coach Shea Roehrkasse called it a "very physical game tonight through all three periods. Our guys battled hard and found a way to win a big road game for us. We did a great job of closing things out late in the game and limiting their chances. Tuesday will be a fun rematch when they come to town."
Minnesota River improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big South, while Luverne dropped to 1-3, 1-3.