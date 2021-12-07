Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter girls basketball team made the trip southwest to Marshall to take on the Tigers. Despite trailing at halftime, the Saints rallied with a 39-point second half to defeat Marshall 61-44 and improve to 2-0 on the season.
"I was really proud with the energy we played with today," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "Down three at [the] half, we started the 2nd half with a nice run to open the game up."
Rhyan Holmgren led all scorers in the game with 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting from the floor and added seven boards on the night. Annika Southworth added 13 points in the game to go along with four assists and Josie Wiebusch once again filled the stat sheet with five steals, five assists and four points.
Southworth added, "The girls took care of the ball and spaced the floor well on offense."
St. Peter returns to action when they host Blue Earth Area on Tuesday night with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
"Two tough back to back games to open the season kind of showed me the fight this group has," Southworth said. "There is plenty to work on and we will have a busy week next week to keep improving."