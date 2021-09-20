St. Peter's boys soccer team split a pair of games over the last few nights as the Saints went on the road and defeated Fairmont 1-0 before dropping a game to the Mankato West Scarlets 8-0.
In the victory over the Cardinals, St. Peter got the lone goal of the night from Diego Hettig with an assist from Josh VanGrootheest.
Monday, the Saints hosted Mankato West and were overwhelmed in an 8-0 loss.
"We didn’t start off on the right foot with communication or our effort," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau. "We have three more games this week and we need our energy to carry us into these tough games."
Tuesday, Sept. 21 the Saints host Marshall before they take on Worthington Thursday and Saturday they host Mound Westonka.