The Gustavus women’s soccer team was unable to hold on to a one-goal lead Saturday afternoon at the Gustie Soccer Field as Luther scored two unanswered goals late in the second period for a 2-1 decision. The Gusties are now 0-3 overall while the Norse improve to 1-2.

Katie Ashpole (Jr., Chaska) gave the Gusties a 1-0 advantage at the 19:36 mark in the first period, assisted by Judith Hepburn (Sr., North Pole, Alaska), and the home team carried the one-goal lead into halftime. Shots were an even 7-7 at the break.

Luther netted the equalizer in the 78th minute, finding the top right corner of the net from a shot in the 18-yard box. Seven minutes later the Gusties were whistled for a foul in the penalty box and the Norse took advantage with a penalty kick goal. The Black and Gold had a penalty kick opportunity to tie the game, but the Luther goalkeeper made a save to preserve the lead and eventually hold on for the win.

Luther out shot Gustavus 15-12 as Gustie keeper Ashley Becker (Sr., Farmington) made six saves. That moves her career total to 307 saves and Becker is now two saves shy of setting a new program record.