After spending the better part of the past two weeks on pause due to COVID-19 test protocols, a majority of Gustavus winter sports teams are back in action at the start of next week.
Men’s basketball has not played since Feb. 3 and is scheduled to play at Saint John’s at 2 p.m. Sunday. Women’s basketball has not been on the court since Feb. 6 and will host Saint Ben’s at 2 p.m. Sunday. Women’s hockey last played on Feb. 6 and is slated to host Saint Ben’s at 2 p.m. Sunday as well. And men’s hockey was last in action Jan. 30 and will host Saint Mary’s at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
Men’s and women’s track & field competed last Saturday at Saint John’s and Saint Ben’s, and will conclude their indoor seasons on Feb. 26 at St. Thomas. Men’s and women’s swimming & diving held an intrasquad meet last Saturday and will next host Saint John’s and Saint Ben’s at 2 p.m. Sunday. The divers will compete at Saint John’s on Saturday.
Gymnastics has yet to start its season and is scheduled to host its first meet at 5 p.m. Feb. 26. Spring sports are just around the corner with some schedules set to begin in mid-March.
Updated schedules for all winter sports are linked below.