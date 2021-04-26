In a Section 2AA boys golf preview, the St. Peter Saints managed to finish in 2nd place overall out of eight teams losing only to a very solid Holy Family squad.
Team scores: Holy Family 323, St. Peter 326, BEA 327, New Prague 329, Shakopee 342, Jordan 352, TCU 415 and Belle Plaine 428.
Medalist was Layton Kuechner from New Prague with a 76.
Leading the Saints was senior Kendall Nicolai with a 37-42 (79). He led the team with 3 birdies and 11 GIR to go along with 7 pars. "Kendall had a very fine round going until the last six holes where he faltered a bit going 6 over on those holes," St. Peter coach Neil Doose said.
Senior Logan Moe followed with a 38-42 (80). He carded one birdie, led the team with nine pars and seven fairways hit, and had 34 putts and nine GIR. "Logan struggled on the same holes as Kendall and hopefully we can learn from those mistakes and move forward and play those smarter in the future," Doose said.
Marshall Nicolai was next with a steady 41-41 (82). He tallied one birdie, seven pars, six GIR and led the team with only 31 putts.
The 4th team scorer was Kaiden Brovold with a 41-44 (85). He had seven pars and nine bogeys in his round.
Blake Magelee 46-40 (86) and Anthony Nicolai 45-44 (89) rounded out the Saints scoring. Magelee had one birdie and four pars while Nicolai finished with three pars and 12 bogeys.
"Playing in rainy and cold conditions once again this spring really challenged our mental toughness which led to some decision making mistakes," Doose said. "This course really requires great course management and decision making and our three freshmen really found that out today. They will learn as we play these types of courses that tee shots are of the utmost importance. On New Prague golf course if you don't hit fairways your score climbs really fast and that happened to a few of our golfers today.
"We will all learn from this round and be ready the next time we play in New Prague during Section 2AA playoffs. We will continue to work on our shots off the tee as we have to hit more fairways to score better. Overall, I was very pleased with the fact that I never heard anyone complain about the weather, the course, or their games and we are learning to 'Learn, Burn, and Return during competition."
St. Peter (12-1 overall) plays Monday at Fairmont in the first conference meet of the spring, Thursday at TCU Invite, and back to Fairmont on Saturday for the Cardinal Invite.