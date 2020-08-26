Spectators had to watch outside the usual viewing area, players wore masks during the starting line-up and other precautions were taken due to COVID-19, but the St. Peter Saints girls tennis team started off the unusual season on a high note: beating host Waseca 5-2 on Monday. Last year, the Saints fell to the Blue Jays 4-3 and etched out just one doubles' win. This year the Saints swept doubles, and No. 1 and 2 singles.
Coach Aaron Rothenberger said: “Our doubles are our most experienced. We have two senior captains, Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer, who have played doubles almost their entire career. That really helps them in the line-up, as they see a lot of things, they’ve been through a lot of things. They know how to finish points. Even when things aren’t going well, they figure out how to win games.” Orth and Salfer won 6-2, 6-1.
With No. 2 doubles, Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejcek, who played together last year, Rothenberger said: “They were up 5-2, had the chance to serve it out in the first set. Didn’t quite do it, but eeked out that first set, then we were smooth sailing in that second set. “ Despite having a knee injury that impacted her practice time, Rothenberger credited Wiebusch “for staying consistent and playing really good tennis,” and Matejcek for always being “steady and solid,” even with having only played one previous season.
Molly Voeltz and Macy Weller knocked out a doubles win at No. 3, and Rothenberger was proud of how they played. He said, “They got into a tough battle in the second set,” but came back with consistent playing. “Molly executed very well at the net. Macy stayed steady with her serves.”
The Saints got two wins at No. 1 and 2 singles. “Singles, we have some inexperience there. They’re young: our No. 1, Amelia Hildebrandt, 10th grade — she’s our most experienced singles. Played No. 1 singles last year. That’s great to have: to get your No. 1 back the following year and to anchor some young players.” Hildebrandt won 6-0, 6-0.
With the loss of Milena Lund to graduation; Oyku Celik, study abroad student, who went back to Turkey at the end of the school year; and Weller at doubles, there were a few single spots to fill. Annika Southworth (8) moved up from No. 4 singles to No. 2. “She battled a lot of matches at 4 last year, and you don’t know what’s going to happen at 2, but so far she’s working on finishing points, “Rothenberger said. “She showed it today. She had to play a girl she lost to last year — and the big difference this year was that Annika was able to finish some of those points, especially at the net.” Southworth won 6-4, 6-4.
Southworth said her match strengths were “going up to the net,” and she wanted to work on “not hitting it directly at her (opponent), but move it more side to side.” The leap from No. 4 to No. 2 was more challenging than Southworth anticipated, but she knew she had “to stay calm and everything worked out in the end.”
New to the varsity singles line-up were Rhyan Holmgren (9) at No. 3 and Maddie Kamm (9) at No. 4. Both lost their matches, but Rothenberger said, “Their athletic ability showed and what we’re going to work on is improving their shots, getting some consistency with their pace, and keeping better at the net.”
Rothenberger was proud of not just his varsity players, but also the JV team: “About every girl on our JV is up and coming. They have their own distinct ways of how they are up and coming. You have girls who just came out last year who are really good athletes, and their strokes are not awesome, but they hit with consistency and they know how to battle. Then our girls who have played for a while who have really nice strokes, and are consistent, their serves are consistent.” Assistant Coaches, Bob Messerli and Bridget Mathiowetz, work with the JV players.
Of the overall team, Rothenberger said, “I am very pleased with how we’re playing, and everyone’s stepping up compared to last year to this year. Again, we could make an argument that this is a rebuilding year, but I consider it a transitional year where we are competitive, not as experienced, but we’re going to be a really solid team in the future.”
Saints travel Thursday to play River Valley (in Sleepy Eye), then host their first match Monday against River Valley.
St. Peter 5, Waseca 2
Singles
1. Hildebrandt (10), St. Peter, def. CeCe Huttemier (10) 6-0, 6-0
2. Southworth (8), St. Peter, def. Sarah Robbins (10) 6-4, 6-4
3. Hannah Brandt (11), Waseca, def. Holmgren (9) 6-3, 6-4
4. Brooke Hayes (12), Waseca def. Kamm (9) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
1. Orth (12)-Salfer (12), St. Peter, def. Tanika Johnson (12)-Emily Farley (12) 6-2, 6-1
2 Wiebusch (11)-Matejcek (12), St. Peter, def. Nicola DeJager (11)-Grace Lapides (11) 6-4, 6-2
3. Voeltz (11)-Weller (10), St. Peter, def. Jewel Paulson (11)-Takaya Schoenrock (8) 6-3, 7-5
JV Singles
Raina Roemhildt (10) lost 4-1, 2-4, 8-10
Kali Erickson (9) won 4-2, 4-1
Madison Akemann (10) lost 1-4, 1-4
Riley Rubischko (9) won 4-0, 4-0
JV Doubles
Zetta Haugen (9)-Sophia Doherty (11) won 4-1, 4-2
Desi Willaert (10)-Heidi Weber (10) won 1-4, 4-2, 10-8
Callie Voeltz (9)-Alex Matarrese (9) won 4-0, 4-2
Erika Volk (11)-Sophie Matarrese (10) won 4-2, 4-1