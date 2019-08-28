Cheering them on

Members of the St. Peter swim and dive team cheered on teammates in Tuesday night's meet at Faribault. Results will appear in next week's Herald. Last Thursday, the Saints defeated Litchfield. (Mike Randleman/Special to the St. Peter Herald)

 A.Bergan

St. Peter's swim and dive team opened with a 95-83 meet victory over visiting Litchfield last Thursday.

The Saints' depth proved too much for Litchfield, particularly in the diving events.

Eighth-grader Hannah Denzer's first-place finishes in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle swimming events paced the Saints. She finished in a time of 2:09.56 in the 200 and 5:43.80 in the 500.

St. Peter also had the second- and third-place finishers in freshman Anna Boomgaarden (2:18.96) and junior Ashley Stanton (2:31.56).

In the 500, Stanton finished third in a time of 6:52.07 and freshman Madison Kelly was fifth in 7:28.37.

Sophomore Olivia Denzer also earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:34.43. Teammates Shelby Graft (2:36.47) and Kathryn Larson (2:45.31) finished second and third. Both are juniors.

Fellow junior Morgan Kelly took first in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.49 and freshman Isabel Avant was third in 28.50.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Jaiden Landsom won 1:04.92. Teammates Shelby Graft (1:09.20) and RaeAnne Smit (1:09.67) were second and third.

Lexi Johnson took second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.83, narrowly taking first. Avant was fourth in 1:04.03 and Kathryn Larson was fifth in 1:05.04.

The Saints senior diver Lauren Feder took first with a score of 179.85. Brianna Baker was fourth with a score of 126.80 and Katie Frey was fifth with a 102.40. Both are sophomores.

The Saints 200-yard freestyle relay team of Lexi Johnson, Larson Hannah Denzer and Kelly took first in a time of 1:49.46. Two other St. Peter relay teams placed. In third was the team of Salena Smit, Boomgaarden, Maya Pettis and Ashley Stanton in 1:58.19; in fifth was the Saints team of Amelia Dickie, Aubry Landson, Lauren Odland and Christina Krueger in 2:07.85.

The girls 200-yard medley relay also placed first: Graft, Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Oliva Denzer in 1:59.22. In third was the Saints team of Salena Smit, Madison Kelly, RaeAnne Smit and Isabel Avant in 2:09.89. In fifth was the team of Morgan Petersen, Aubry Landson, Piedra Larson and Maya Pettis in 2:13.54.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat.

Former Regional Managing Editor, Adams Publishing Group--Southern Minnesota/Western Division: St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News, Le Center Leader, Le Sueur News-Herald. Now serving as a freelance reporter.

