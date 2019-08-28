St. Peter's swim and dive team opened with a 95-83 meet victory over visiting Litchfield last Thursday.
The Saints' depth proved too much for Litchfield, particularly in the diving events.
Eighth-grader Hannah Denzer's first-place finishes in the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle swimming events paced the Saints. She finished in a time of 2:09.56 in the 200 and 5:43.80 in the 500.
St. Peter also had the second- and third-place finishers in freshman Anna Boomgaarden (2:18.96) and junior Ashley Stanton (2:31.56).
In the 500, Stanton finished third in a time of 6:52.07 and freshman Madison Kelly was fifth in 7:28.37.
Sophomore Olivia Denzer also earned a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:34.43. Teammates Shelby Graft (2:36.47) and Kathryn Larson (2:45.31) finished second and third. Both are juniors.
Fellow junior Morgan Kelly took first in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.49 and freshman Isabel Avant was third in 28.50.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Jaiden Landsom won 1:04.92. Teammates Shelby Graft (1:09.20) and RaeAnne Smit (1:09.67) were second and third.
Lexi Johnson took second in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:00.83, narrowly taking first. Avant was fourth in 1:04.03 and Kathryn Larson was fifth in 1:05.04.
The Saints senior diver Lauren Feder took first with a score of 179.85. Brianna Baker was fourth with a score of 126.80 and Katie Frey was fifth with a 102.40. Both are sophomores.
The Saints 200-yard freestyle relay team of Lexi Johnson, Larson Hannah Denzer and Kelly took first in a time of 1:49.46. Two other St. Peter relay teams placed. In third was the team of Salena Smit, Boomgaarden, Maya Pettis and Ashley Stanton in 1:58.19; in fifth was the Saints team of Amelia Dickie, Aubry Landson, Lauren Odland and Christina Krueger in 2:07.85.
The girls 200-yard medley relay also placed first: Graft, Kelly, Jaiden Landsom and Oliva Denzer in 1:59.22. In third was the Saints team of Salena Smit, Madison Kelly, RaeAnne Smit and Isabel Avant in 2:09.89. In fifth was the team of Morgan Petersen, Aubry Landson, Piedra Larson and Maya Pettis in 2:13.54.