St. Peter girls tennis team ended its overall season 10-3 last Thursday after dropping a close match to Mankato West High School in the Section 2A South Subsection semifinals.
Overall, St. Peter coach Aaron Rothenbeger said the singles played competitively. “I was proud of how we played. We are young in singles, and inexperienced, and we held our own pretty well.” Annika Southworth secured the only singles' win at No. 2.
Rothenberger noted, “Doubles was our strong suit—where we are solid. No. 1 took care of their opponents, who were good. You expect that from senior captains who were playing with their life on the line. I was pleased with No. 2 doubles, too. They turned it up a notch at the end, like they usually do.
"Third doubles was close, but a lot of deuce games didn’t go our way. We can work on our mental game and work on our consistency and improve our weapons so when we get in those tight moments we can trust certain shot selections.”
As the Saints close the season and look to next year, Rothenberger said, “We have to figure out our doubles for next year. Our singles will be more solid, experienced, more athletic. We have some girls up and coming that will fill in the gaps. We will figure out things for No. 1 and 2 doubles and be a more balanced team next year.”
Saints lose four seniors, three who are No. 1, 2 doubles starters: Lizzy Orth, Emily Salfer and Jayna Matejcek. Allie Pettis, who often played top JV doubles, rounded off the senior roster.
“They will be dearly missed,” Rothenberger explained. “They were the anchor of our team this year. Lizzy and Emily (No. 1) only had one loss. Jayna (No. 2) went undefeated.”
Of the entire team, he was “Very proud of all of our players and how we progressed from beginning to end. We were very fortunate to get to play as long as we did (due to COVID-19), and to get to playoffs with some competitive teams (Mankato East and West).”
Singles
1. Lauryn Douglas (11), MW, def. Amelia Hildebrandt 6-0, 6-1
2. Annika Southworth (8), SP, def. Peyton Douglas (9) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
3. McKenna Schreiber (10), MW, def. Rhyan Holmgren (9) 6-2, 6-3
4. Natalie Zarn (11), MW, def. Maddie Kamm (9) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
1. Lizzy Orth (12)-Emily Salfer (12), SP, def. Anna Egeland (12)-Elli Kim (12) 6-1, 6-3
2. Josie Wiebusch (11)-Jayna Matejcek (12), SP, def. Lillian Schmidt (11)-Julia Ulman (10) 6-2, 7-5
3. Ella Betters (10)-Khale Downs (11), MW, def. Molly Voeltz (11)-Macy Weller (10) 6-4, 7-6