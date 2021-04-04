Coaches
Head coach: Kurt Moelter, 20th year
Assistant coaches: Justin Helget, Ryan Myhra, Jake Malz
Key Players
Theo Giedd, Jake Rimstad, Josh Robb, Parker Domras, Garrett Domras, Jake Moelter, Vinny Guappone, Shea Hildebrandt, Bennett Olson, Jorgen Jeremiason, Riley Throdahl, Brogan Hanson, David Winnett, Ashton Volk
Keep Your Eye On
"All of them. All of our players are new to varsity this year," Moelter said.
Moved On
Didn’t have a season last year.
2019 Recap
Section Champions. Finished 4th at State in 2019
2020 Pandemic Cancelled Season
"It was very difficult not having a season," Moelter said. "I felt horrible for all the Seniors last year. They worked very hard and were a very important piece to our state tournament team. We were all excited to have them back last year. Unfortunately, things were out of our control, and we lost that season. But, last year’s senior class will always have a lasting impression and left their footprint!"
2021 Season Outlook
"Conference favorites (Big South): Marshall and New Ulm," Moelter said. "Fairmont always fields a very competitive team and are always well coached.
"Section (2AAA): We are now in AAA with both Mankato teams, Hutch, Waconia, New Ulm, Marshall and Worthington. Mankato West has a very strong junior group with pitching depth. East is always tough with high end talent/skill. Marshall and New Ulm are always in the mix as well. I don’t know much about Hutch and Waconia. But, I do know that 2AAA always represents well and whoever wins our section will make a run at the state tournament."
Coach's Comments
"We are excited to be playing ball and having any type of season. As coaches, it feels great to be coaching again and interacting with and working with these young men," Moelter said. "We are stressing with the kids that any games we play is a blessing. We know that there will be interruptions and we simply need to be flexible and have fun with the season.
"As for the season, the fact that we are playing and having a season makes this a success. After last year and dealing with the pandemic, it really puts things into perspective. Our goal is to get better each day. Hopefully the weather will cooperate and we can spend a lot of time outside. The more reps we get outside, the better we will become. As with every year, we want to be playing our best baseball in May. As long as the kids are willing to learn, have fun and improve, this will happen."
By The Numbers
0 - Games played last year!
4/8 - Date of our first game.