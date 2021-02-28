Host St. Clair boys basketball team turned the tables on Cleveland with a 76-57 victory on Friday.
The Clippers had beat the Cyclones 82-76 on Feb. 16 at Cleveland.
Three Clippers scored in double digits: Ben Holden 17, Isaac Mueller 16 and Eric Rohlfing 10.
Also for the Clippers, Alex McCabe and Elijah Sullivan scored four points each. Jackson Meyer and Colin Krenik each made a 3-point field goal.
The Cyclones led by only 32-28 at halftime. The Clippers took a 34-32 lead to start the second half on consecutive baskets by Holden, Rohlfing and Mueller. After St. Clair tied it 34-34, a pair of free throws by McCabe gave Cleveland back the lead 36-34 with 15:30 to play. But that was the last lead for Cleveland as the Cyclones held a 44-29 advantage in the second half.
The St. Clair victory and the Mankato Loyola win on Friday tightens the three-way race in the Valley Conference East Division with all three teams having two losses: Loyola 9-2, Cleveland 8-2 and St. Clair 7-2 as regular season nears its completion.
Cleveland finishes off the regular season March 1 at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, hosts Alden-Conger/Glenville\Emmons on March 4 and travels to Nicollet on March 8.