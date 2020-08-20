Senior co-captains Josie Plut and Gabby Prochaska will play bigger roles this season for the Tri-City United/Cleveland Titans girls tennis team.
Plut is moving up from No. 2 singles to No. 1 singles.
Prochaska is stepping uo from junior varsity to a her first varsity spot at No. 1 doubles.
Plut, who takes over for last year's No. 1 singles, graduate Erica Jackson, knows what she's getting into facing the No.1 player on the other teams.
"It's a step up from first to second, so I'm just trying to make sure that I match with people, be quick, keep up with people and be able to hit back because first is very different than second. It's difficult to get into that mindset."
Prochaska transferred lfrom New Prague last season, so she rules limited her to playing only junior varsity and exhibition. Now she can play varsity.
Although this is her first season at the varsity level, she has played tennis since sixth grade.
COVID-19
The co-captains are just happy to be allowed to play tennis in the pandemic virus world.
"I just hope we can enjoy the season, and we all make sure that we're supporting each other because it's one of the only sports that's able to play this season," Plut said. "The games and the season did get cut short a little bit. I'm just happy we get to play."
Usually have 16 matches. But this year only Minnesota River Conference dual matches (11 in eight weeks) will be played beginning Aug. 27. They will be home and away except only one match versus Maple River. There will be two matches with United South Central, Le Sueur-Henderson, Southwest Christian, Sibley East and Belle Plaine. Most of the time they will play the same team twice in the same week. Six matches will count in the conference standings. Five will be nonconference against the same teams.
Prochaska said she is especially glad to be able to play doubles. "They were talking about just playing singles."
Shaking hands is not allowed and social distancing is in effect.
"We have to make sure we keep our distance from each other," Prochaska said.
Not often do high school doubles players go for the ball at the same time because usually one is at the net and one is at the baseline.
Although tennis has to follow some quidelines, Prochaska said, "I think that it only affected us a little bit."
"Tennis is pretty normal," Plut said. "We don't have as many matches. Before practices we have to wear masks coming from our cars and in the buses. For matches, we have to sanitize before and after. And we can't shake hands. But we're able to play both singles and doubles which is really nice. We're able to do our full roster."
Head coach Phil Murry agreed that "tennis is probably the sport that remains the most normal. We're distancing and the kid. They wear their masks until we start practice. But we still get to play four singles and three doubles. There isn't a drill that we've done in the past that we haven't been able to do yet. We just space the kids out. Hopefully everything works out."
Players are not allowed to wipe their faces with the balls.
The home team is only allowed to touch the scorecards.
"Wearing the mask and riding the bus is going to be a little different this year," Prochaska said. "We're going to have to stay apart. That's going to be the only hard part from our team because we'e all so close."
There is a limit of 250 spectators. The bleachers will be roped off, so if they want to sit, they need to bring their own chairs.
"Out here we're fine in numbers of spectators," Murry said. "Bleachers are off limits. The limit is 250. We'll never reach that."
"We'll tell the parents to bring a lawn chair, spread out, watch your kid," Murry said. "We've always had a concession stand here. This year no concession stand, one of our money makers."
Benefit of the virus
One benefit for tennis is four volleyball players, two juniors and two freshmen, joined the team because that sport got moved to the spring. "It helps numbers this year," Plut said. There 26 total players.
Prochaska said "it's super exciting to have volleyball players. The girls are super athletic, and they're doing so well already. Hopefully they decide they like tennis."
The volleyball players are inexperienced in their first year out for tennis, but Prochaska said she saw a couple of them play this summer. "They're catching on pretty quick."
Another plus for tennis is "there won't be any volleyball or football, so maybe there will be some extra fans," Prochaska said. "More supporters is always helpful."
Strengths, weaknesses
Plut said her strengths in tennis are "my ground stroke, and I make sure to get set and ready and make sure to run for ball and don't stand there."
Plut said strengths of the team are: "We all are very good playing together, our doubles especially. We're good talking and moving around."
Plut said she and the team need to work on having the right mental attitude.
"I need to work on my attitude," Plut said. "If I'm not doing so well, I can get upset and almost want to give up. I just need to remember to keep going. Our team could improve on kind of the same thing, make sure we ride it through even though we might not be winning. Don't give up."
Prochaska said: "My individual goal is to just play hard and get better throughout the year. I think my team goal is everyone to come together as a team."
She said her "best strength is trying to be positive and getting everyone all hyped up. I bring the music and play music for everyone."
However, Prochaska said she needs to "work on my hitting. We need to come together more. I know it's hard because some of the girls are really young, but we're going to really try and become a team this year."