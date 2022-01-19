...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Addison Landsom launches off the vault. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tuesday night, the St. Peter gymnastics team played host to the New Ulm Eagles at the Lund Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus college. The Saints competed without top all-around performer Laura Klatt but still battled the Eagles all night, ultimately falling just short 137.000-135.250.
"It's been one of those years where we had everyone our first meet and we hit and did great but we haven't had another competition where we have had everyone aside from Watertown, were we did really well," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden explained.
Trista Landsom posted the top all-around score for St. Peter with 34.900 points, scoring no fewer than 8.500 on any single event, showing remarkable consistency.
Anna Klatt scored 34.150 all-around with a 9.175 floor performance as well as a 9.050 score on the beam.
Addison Landsom finished with an all-around score of 33.200 while Makayla Moline scored 31.750 and Cadence Tish recorded a 31.500, again showcasing a high level of consistency from the team as a whole.
"We have fantastic depth with all of our girls and we have some exciting brand new skills that we are close to putting into their competition routines that we hope to see come in the next couple weeks as we set up for sections," Glidden Said.
There is also excitement from the continued improvement of the junior varsity athletes as the year progresses.
"What they have done with some of them never having done gymnastics competitively before to scoring really well is impressive," noted Glidden. "The new skills they are learning in practice are amazing."
The big focus going forward is keeping the team in the right mindset in preparation for sectionals.
"This time of year the girls sometimes get in their own heads a bit, so we have to push through that," said Glidden. "It's easy to lose that edge a bit unless you change things up in practice and do pressure sets and some fun things so they remember its not always just about hitting everything, but also having fun and enjoying one another's company."
The Saints return to the mat Thursday. Jan. 20 with another home meet beginning at 6 p.m. as they enter the final stretch of the year with sections scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10 in St. James.