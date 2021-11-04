Sydney and Mitch Elofson, born and raised in St. Peter, met one another playing tennis for the Saints in high school and continued to develop their passion for the sport when they attended college at Gustavus Adolphus.
The couple now seeks to share its love of athletics and southern Minnesota through another sport. The two are leading construction of a new indoor pickleball facility named the Picklebarn, to be located in Mankato.
“Southern Minnesota is just a really special place,” said Mitch. “We have always known that this is some place we have wanted to be forever, and I don’t know if I can even put my finger on one thing, but it just feels like home to us, and we are super thrilled to bring this home.”
The duo were introduced to the sport of pickleball when they were in the midst of an internship at a tennis academy in Naples, Florida, as they completed their master’s degrees at Minnesota State University, Mankato. They immediately fell in love with the sport and saw the growing activity as a great opportunity.
“We always knew our dream was owning a facility,” said Sydney. “The reason we chose pickleball is because so many more people can play it. Pickleball is a sport where anyone can pick up a racket with their friends or family and play.”
Mitch added, “It’s super accessible to people of all ages and skill levels, and within 15 minutes, you can learn the basics to play the game and have fun.”
Construction of the Picklebarn has recently begun, and when the facility opens, it will be a two-story, 27,000-square-foot building with eight dedicated pickleball courts as well as an area for food and drinks between matches.
The hope is for the Picklebarn to be a place where people of all skill levels and age groups can come and enjoy the sport as well as the comradery of others.
“If the last year has taught us anything, it is that we just really want to be with each other,” said Sydney. “Providing a place where family and friends can just go and enjoy life together is so important for us.”
“We hope this provides a professional grade experience for indoor pickleball,” added Mitch. “We are hoping to grow the sport and provide instructions, lessons and opportunities for people who are beginners or advanced players, as well as a place for tournaments and leagues.”
The opportunity to not only follow their dreams of owning an athletic facility, but also be able to build that facility in their home community was just too valuable to pass up.
“We always knew the plan was to come back and be near family, and we knew how much we loved the Mankato-St. Peter area,” said Sydney. “It’s large enough to let you get into any sport you want or have access to great schools, but then it also has that true community feel where everyone is close knit and connected.”
The site for the Picklebarn is located at 90 Power Drive at the intersection of Power and Victory Drive, and progress, as well as information regarding the facility, can be found on its social media pages, both Facebook and Instagram, at @picklebarnmn.