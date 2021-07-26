Some hot racing action on the track made for some very close tight racing in all the divisions for the Mankato Motorsports and Northland Drying Night.
A first lap caution flag was thrown in the Jerry's HQ Foods IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature when the 66 of Neil Stevens had troubles with his car. On the restart, Mike Stien led the first 3 laps until Bill Johnson, a driver out of St. Peter, who had started right behind Stien, got around him and then distanced himself from Stien.
Trevor Serbus moved through the field after starting 9th to challenge Stien but couldn't touch Johnson. Stien was able to hold off Serbus to take 2nd, while Serbus settled for 3rd ahead of Jeremy Schultz.
There was a lot of slicing and dicing in the Ottomotive Tire & Repair IMCA Modified feature with 3 different leaders. Rick Nelson led the first 3 laps of the race from the pole position start until the 11 of Trent Loverude invaded his territory coming from 8th place to battle him. Along side Loverude was Chad Porter.
Loverude took over the lead but only for two laps as Porter led the next 3 laps. Then the two were driving around lapped traffic and a yellow came out for a spinning car in turn #1. On the restart, Dan Menk got the jump on Porter and was now in second behind Loverude, that didn't last long as Porter rejoined the two driving from the top of the track to the bottom to gain positions.
With only 2 laps to go, Clint Hatlestad was now also in the mix and another caution came out. With that Hatlestad blocked the high side from Porter and was able to capture 2nd just behind Loverude at the checkered flag. Porter followed in 3rd ahead of Todd Stinhart.
The B&B Racing Chassis IMCA Stock Car feature saw 3 different leaders as well. Dave Moriarty led the first 3 laps until a caution was thrown for the 71 of Josh Larsen who spun in turn #2. On the restart, Shaun Bruns took over the front spot from Moriarty but Moriarty regained the lead 2 laps later only to relinquish to Bruns one more time and regain it again coming around the track for the 9th lap.
By lap 10 Bruns had a bit of distance on Moriarty and led for the next 6 laps. On lap 15 Dan Mackenthun who had started 9th was moving in quickly and as the 3 drivers maneuvered around lapped traffic, Mackenthun led the race just feet ahead of Bruns to win. Moriarty followed the pair to the flag feet ahead of Curt Lund who finished in 4th place after starting 19th in the field.
The Unhinged Pizza IMCA Sport Modified feature saw three different leaders as well. Fuzzy Albrecht led the first lap but by lap 5 he had troubles and went into the pit area. The #31 of Travis Schurmann was fast as he took the lead on the 2nd lap of the flag to flag race.
By lap 7 he had the company of Matt Looft to deal with. He was able to hold him off for the following 4 laps until lap 11 when Looft slid past him. Looft then led the remaining laps with Schurmann taking 2nd ahead of Jason Schroeder who had started behind Schurmann.
Rodney Manthey led every lap of the eXmark Outlaw feature except the lap that counted. After the white flag was displayed, the 10 of Darrell Eckblad spun in turn, 1 which brought out a caution flag.
On the restart, Mori was able to get around Manthey along with Dakota Robinson. As the three cars were coming in for the checkered flag, Mori was the front runner coming out of turn 4 with Robinson taking 2nd and Manthey in 3rd.
Tayte Harazin has been on a hot streak in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby class. He led the first half of the flag to flag race but the 2nd half he had to contend with Cory Probst and Jed Trebelhorn.
The 3 cars were neck and neck for several laps but in the end, Probst won with Harazin in 2nd and Trebelhorn in 3rd.
It looked as if Austin Frederich was going to pick up the win in the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature as he too led every lap except the one that counted in the flag to flag race.
As the checkered was being displayed Brett McConnell made a last lap pass to take the win for an exciting end to the race. Frederich took 2nd ahead of Marshall Robinson.
Dylan Dahlke was victorious in the Maverick Automotive Auto Cross feature as he took the lead on lap 7 from the 30 of Nick McConnell. McConnell then fell back several spots as the 54 of Aaron Brinkman drove around lapped traffic but was unable to catch Dahlke. Dahlke won the race with Brinkman taking 2nd and Jayden Voss rounding out the top 3.