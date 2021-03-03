It’s a challenge for a girl to wrestle a boy. But 18-year-old St. Peter senior Allie Pettis has enjoyed that challenge in her first year of high school wrestling.
She normally wrestles boys. She never wrestled a girl in her life until the match this year against Watertown Mayer.
Comparing boys to girls, Pettis said, “Boys are stronger, more aggressive, they know what they’re doing way more, they’re quicker, all around they’re just better. Wrestling a girl was very different, but it was fun. The match felt like it went slower. All the moves felt like they were in slow motion.”
Pettis, who has a junior varsity record of 3-12 and a varsity record of 0-9, said her career highlight is when she beat the girl from Watertown Mayor.
“She was in wrestling last year, and she has some real good coaching,” Pettis said. “When she was warming up. she looked big and mean. I wear a shirt under my singlet, and she didn’t. Her arms looked jacked. She was also two weight classes above me. I was so nervous when I was about to wrestle her, because when I go out there, I’m expected to lose, but when I wrestle a girl, I feel like I’m not as expected to lose. So I went out there, and it was a pretty even match, I would take her down, and she would escape or get a reversal. I was winning 6-5 with like 40 seconds left in the match. and my coach told me to let her up so I did. It being 6-6 with like 25 seconds left now, I took her down and held her there. It was pretty fun. I had never wrestled a girl before.”
Pettis, daughter of mark and Patty Pettis, grew up wrestling all the time with all four of her brothers on the youth team (Steven, 25, Christopher, 24, Matthew, 20, and non-identical twin Nathan, 18). “We would have tournaments in the living room or outside, sometimes we’d even do WWE tournaments, which is like boxing. And when we weren’t wrestling, we’d be playing other games, like football, Wiffle ball, kickball, basketball, or we’d be on the four-wheelers, and a lot of the time, it would end with us fighting each other.”
Pettis got a bit of a lesson in wrestling and life at a young age.
“I was in it from kindergarten to third grade. I was fairly good, for some reason, I seemed to be ahead of all the boys and I was faster, and I beat them. I took first or second at every single tournament I wrestled in. One day, I took fourth, and I didn’t know what hit me, I didn’t even accept my medal, and I ended up quitting after that.
But ultimately, wrestling is in her DNA.
“My family is a big wrestling family; uncles and my dad all wrestled; all my guy cousins wrestled when they were in high school and some went on in college; and obviously my brothers wrestle,” she said. “So it’s been in my life for forever. I’ve been going to meets and tournaments ever since I can remember. And when I was a sophomore I decided to be a manager. I enjoyed doing that.”
Two years ago, Pettis joined the team by being a stat girl, and this year, she joined the team as a wrestler.
“I joined, because one day I was hanging out with my friends, who are both on the team.” Pettis said. “I think we were talking about wrestling or we were wrestling around and then we were talking about me doing it as a joke then we realized what the heck why not I should just actually do it like why not, so I did.
“The past years, it has never crossed my mind to do wrestling, but now that I’m in it, I wish I never would have quit. If I would have stayed in my whole life, I have a feeling I would be pretty decent at 106, maybe even 113.”
Pettis said her experience with the team has been good. “I think it helps that I have a brother (Nathan) on the team, and that I was their stat girl for the last two years, because I knew them a bit before I went out. They’ve all been nice. They treat me exactly like one of them, and they all push me to push myself. They make me feel like I fit in, and I wouldn’t want to be on any other team.”
Pettis, who usually weighs 110 pounds, wrestles a variety of weight classes.
“I don’t really have a certain weight class,” she said. “Some days, I weigh in at 106 or 113, but almost every match I wrestle kids that are 113 or 120. I’m kind of bumped all over the place, and on JV, you don’t have to wrestle someone exactly you’re weight. You can wrestle people smaller or bigger than you.”
Asked about her first varsity match, Pettis said, “I thought ‘Wow’ because I lasted longer than I thought, but they still pinned me fast.”
Pettis said she became a better wrestler by practice, with help from her friends on the team and watching wrestling her whole life makes a difference.
“I love the exercise I get out of this sport,” Pettis said. “I feel amazing after practice. Those 6 minutes take everything out of you. You can run up and down the court for 40 minutes in a basketball game but wrestling those 6 minutes you wouldn’t know what hit you. Wrestling is the best type of shape for anyone to be in in my opinion. But yeah I wanted to get more fit and a more tone body by doing wrestling, and yes I have seen a difference.
Pettis also plays tennis and softball.
If there is a girls league available to her, Pettis said she would continue wrestling after high school.